On May 3 at the regular meeting of the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees, Sean Goings was appointed as the Marshal for the Town of Green Mountain Falls. Marshal Goings offers the Town of Green Mountain falls a long history of law enforcement experience and dedication to community service. Marshal Goings began his career in law enforcement with the Woodland Park Police Department in 1999. He left the WPPD in 2014 to serve as the Safety and Security Coordinator for the Woodland Park RE-2 school district. Marshal Goings will continue to serve the students, families, and faculty members of the school district through the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. He has also been serving the community of Green Mountain Falls as a Deputy Marshal since 2017. He has robust experience in a variety of law enforcement disciplines but his commitment to community policing along with his genuine, humble, and engaging disposition is what makes him a perfect fit for the Town Marshal role.

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO