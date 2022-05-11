ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ivan Melendez extends hitting streak to 17 games

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Q0Wh_0fZwbXx300

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez continues to be a force to be reckoned with at the plate for the Texas Longhorns. Melendez and the Longhorns were back in action at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday against Texas Southern.

The Longhorns jumped out to a big 12-2 win over Texas Southern and Melendez saw his hitting streak get extended to 17 games. It was in the bottom of the 2nd where the Coronado High School graduate lined one to left field for an RBI-double for his 78th hit of the season.

Melendez went 1-3, collected one RBI, came across the plate twice, and got walked once. No home run for Melendez on Tuesday as the El Paso native is four homeruns away from breaking Texas’ single season record for homeruns, which is held by Kyle Russell, who hit 28 HR back in 2007.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Colin Deaver was in Austin, Texas to check out the ‘Hispanic Titanic’ and his hot bat with his own eyes on Tuesday. Colin will be featuring Melendez fully next week on KTSM as we hear from him, his parents, as well as some of his coaches in El Paso.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Chihuahuas drop final game of series to Sacramento River Cats

Sacramento’s Austin Dean hit three home runs in the River Cats’ 11-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The teams split the six-game series. El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with two walks and has reached base four times in each of his last two games. Campusano hit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State falls short on Senior Day to Grand Canyon

LAS CRUCES, N.M. –  Sunday marked the final game at Presley Askew Field for four seniors – Brendon Rodriguez, Frank Dickson IV, Lyle Hibbitts, and Tommy Tabak – as the NM State baseball team wrapped up the 2022 home slate. In the ninth inning, NM State looked to rally, but fell short as No. 25 completed the sweep with a 5-4 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
KTSM

Americas’ softball punches ticket to Sweet 16

PECOS, Texas (KTSM) – Americas’ High School softball had another exciting playoff series. This time in the regional quarterfinal round of the 2022 UIL 6A Region 1 and 3 Softball State Championships. The Trailblazers took on Midland High and the series went to three games. After dropping Game 1 on Thursday, Midland took down Americas […]
PECOS, TX
KTSM

Saturday’s High School Baseball area round scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Paso-area high school teams were alive heading into Saturday’s area round games. Here is a look at scores from Saturday’s action on the diamond. UIL CLASS 6A AREA PLAYOFFS Pebble Hills vs. Keller – All games in Andrews Game 1: Keller def. Pebble Hills 8-5 Game 2: Keller […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive look to extend three-match win streak

After a stellar week that saw El Paso claim nine points in three games, earning many players individual accolades from League recognition, the Locos will face one of its toughest trials yet in the 2022 season: An away trip against on the east coast against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The first franchise meeting between the two […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyes Of Texas#Texas Longhorns#Titanic#Ufcu Disch Falk Field#Texas Southern#Coronado High School#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Ysleta ISD honors Support Employee, Teachers of the Year

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Parkland Elementary School teacher Alexandria Sapien and Young Women’s Leadership Academy teacher Amy K. Smith were named Ysleta ISD’s 2022-2023 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. In addition, Marisela Bustillos from Ysleta ISD’s Central Office was named the 2022-2023 Support Employee of the Year. Sapien, a kindergarten teacher at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Baby formula shortage impacting El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso is seeing the effects of the baby formula shortage as it is no exception to what’s happening across the nation. KTSM 9 News crews went inside a local grocery store to show firsthand that there were some formulas on the shelves, however, there were also plenty of empty […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez in brief: News for May 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and left for dead, blocked the Pan American Federal Highway in protest. Many expressing their outrage because the accused are alleged federal workers and protestors believe they evaded justice due to their jobs. Its been 22 days since the assault happened […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

EPCC’s spring commencement sees over 2000 earn associate’s degree

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) held its spring commencement exercises on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the University of Texas at El Paso Don Haskins Center. College officials say a total of 2,081 associate degrees and certificates were awarded during two ceremonies, of which 486 are from early college high […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of May 13

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  The agencies submit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Special Report: The Confederate legacy lingering in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – In recent years there has been a concerted effort across the country to remove or rename objects and places that were meant to honor Confederate leaders.  In fact, the Borderland has seen places named for General Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis renamed in just the past couple […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

YISD principals for Harvard Institutes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Two YSID principals will attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Juan Guzman from Scottsdale Elementary School, and Claudia Poblano from East Point Elementary School, are among the 85 school leaders from across Texas selected as the 2022 cohort of educators to participate. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Heading outdoors? Follow these hiking, camping tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As temperatures continue to warm up and more and more community members begin to head outdoors, the El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife would like to remind the public to practice these safety recommendations when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. • Plan before you go. Know rules and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City, OME say they’re ready for migrant surges

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) released a statement Sunday night, saying both the city and the office are prepared for any migrant surge in the Borderland. Early Sunday morning more than 100 migrants were released directly to the streets of El Paso, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy