Ivan Melendez extends hitting streak to 17 games

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez continues to be a force to be reckoned with at the plate for the Texas Longhorns. Melendez and the Longhorns were back in action at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday against Texas Southern.

The Longhorns jumped out to a big 12-2 win over Texas Southern and Melendez saw his hitting streak get extended to 17 games. It was in the bottom of the 2nd where the Coronado High School graduate lined one to left field for an RBI-double for his 78th hit of the season.

Melendez went 1-3, collected one RBI, came across the plate twice, and got walked once. No home run for Melendez on Tuesday as the El Paso native is four homeruns away from breaking Texas’ single season record for homeruns, which is held by Kyle Russell, who hit 28 HR back in 2007.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Colin Deaver was in Austin, Texas to check out the ‘Hispanic Titanic’ and his hot bat with his own eyes on Tuesday. Colin will be featuring Melendez fully next week on KTSM as we hear from him, his parents, as well as some of his coaches in El Paso.

