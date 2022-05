EXTON, PA — First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced the recent completion of its reorganization as a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Resource Bancorp, Inc., effective May 11, 2022. The reorganization was approved by the Bank’s shareholders on April 27, 2022, at their Annual Shareholder Meeting. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. common stock continues to trade on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol FRSB and stockholders have the same rights and ownership percentage in the new holding company as they currently have in the Bank.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO