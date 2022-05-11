ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks lose at home to USC Upstate

By USC Athletics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to USC Upstate, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park. The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the second inning on three hits. Carolina came back to score a run in the bottom of the second on a Jalen Vasquez...

Gamecock baseball falls to Kentucky to close out SEC home schedule

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell 7-1 to Kentucky Sunday afternoon (May 15) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks took 2-of-3 games from the Wildcats in the three-game set. Kentucky scored three times in the second on home runs from Ryan Ritter and Adam Fogel. Carolina had...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Citadel closes home Schedule With Run-Rule Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel closed out its 2022 home season with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Samford Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Left-hander Fisher Paulsen and right-hander Ben Hutchins combined to allow just one hit in the shutout victory. Game Information. Score: The Citadel 10,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Elliott walks off Samford in the 10th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel second baseman Travis Elliott made the most of his first career hit as he delivered a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the 10thto give the Bulldogs a 5-4 victory over Samford Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Game Information:
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal completes series sweep at Troy with 11-7 Sunday win

TROY, Ala. – The Chanticleers drove in double-digit runs for the sixth time over their last 12 games to complete the series sweep of the Trojans with an 11-7 win on Sunday afternoon in Troy, Ala. With the series sweep, the Chanticleers have now recorded five SBC series sweeps...
TROY, AL
Cougars power past Bucs, 10-6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tyler Sorrentino, Joseph Mershon and JT Marr each homered and Ty Good spun four no-hit innings to lead College of Charleston to a 10-6 victory over Lowcountry foe Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Nielsen Field. LEADING OFF:. Final Score: College of Charleston 10, Charleston Southern...
CHARLESTON, SC
Bucs fall to College of Charleston in final Holy City Clash of the season

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball fell to Holy City rival College of Charleston Sunday afternoon on the road, 14-9, at The Ballpark at Patriots Point. The Bucs were the first to score, but two big frames from College of Charleston proved to be the difference. Charleston Southern (18-28)...
CHARLESTON, SC
RiverDogs shut out for first time, settle for series split

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans became the first team to hold the Charleston RiverDogs scoreless in 2022 and took over sole possession of first place with 5-0 win on Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Myrtle Beach 5, Charleston 0, May 15, 2022. Charleston (R-H-E): 0-5-2 Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Gamecock baseball opens Kentucky series with an 11-3 win

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team hit three home runs, collected 13 hits and used solid pitching to earn an 11-3 Friday night (May 13) win over Kentucky at Founders Park. Michael Braswell went 4-for-4 with three RBI while Josiah Sightler was 3-for-5 with three runs scored,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Stellar pitching gives Samford first win of the series over Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel got a strong start from Devin Beckley, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell 8-2 to Samford Friday night in the series opener inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Game Information. Score: Samford 8, The Citadel 2. Records: Samford (24-23, 10-6), The...
CHARLESTON, SC
Pitching stifles Pelicans as RiverDogs reclaim first place

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston RiverDogs pitching limited the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to one hit after the fourth inning in a 4-1 win on Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The victory improved the RiverDogs to 5-0 in Friday games and allowed them to reclaim the best record in the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Chants Earn the Series Win Over Troy with 7-3 Saturday Victory

TROY, Ala. – Coastal Carolina’s offense doubled up the Troy Trojans in both runs and hits in a 7-3 win on Saturday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field to take the series win over the Trojans. The Chants moved to 32-16-1 overall and 18-7-1 in the Sun Belt with the...
TROY, AL
Chants score the final eight runs of the game in 10-6 comeback win

TROY, Ala. – Coastal Carolina erased a 6-2 deficit and scored the last eight runs of the game to pick up a 10-6 come-from-behind win in the series opener versus the Troy Trojans on Friday night at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala. The win pushed CCU to 30-16-1 overall...
TROY, AL
Battery bested by New Mexico in 0-2 defeat

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Battery dropped their second game of the month’s three-game home stand Saturday after a 0-2 defeat to New Mexico United. The rival black-and-yellow club tallied early goals in each half for the difference while Charleston were unable to capitalize on increasing chances throughout the evening.
CHARLESTON, SC
Hottest week of the year on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The calendar may still say Spring but it’s going to feel a lot more like Summer this week! Hot temperatures start today as the mercury heads toward 90° by this afternoon. A weak cold front will move close to our area this evening sparking a few showers and thunderstorms. Even though there is a very small chance of an afternoon shower or storm this afternoon, there is a better rain chance this evening through midnight. A few storms may contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The weather will dry out by tomorrow morning leading to a prolonged stretch of weather with no rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Highs will reach around 90° each day through Wednesday before turning hotter on Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 90s. By the weekend, another front will approach the area helping to bring in the chance of a few storms each afternoon.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC babies born on May 29 eligible to receive $529 for college savings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s state treasurer said babies born on the last Sunday of May this year will get an extra jump on their college savings. Treasurer Curtis Loftis said the state will observe National 529 Day with PalmettoBaby grants through the state’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plans. Every baby born in the state on May 29 will receive privately-funded $529 grants.
POLITICS
Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.
FOLKSTON, GA
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people.
HOUSTON, TX

