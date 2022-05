SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County property owners will be held liable for allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their properties. County Supervisor Sue Frost said Thursday that the county board of supervisors unanimously voted to pass the ordinance ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. If illegal fireworks are used at a property, the owner of the property or the person in charge of it will be held responsible. A first violation would result in a $1,000 fine. A second violation within a year of the first would receive a penalty of $2,500. Any further offenses within a year of the first...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO