San Clemente, CA

The Making of a Guru Part 2 Cocktails, Divorce and Medicare

By Harry P. Thal
kernvalleysun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy training at Prudential in small group and individual health plans was fantastic. At that time, it was almost like taking orders. You would explain the benefits and employers would just say, “Sign us up!” The price was excellent, and my book of business grew. One Sunday...

kernvalleysun.com

KTLA

Your home may not be fully covered for fire damage

The devastating impact of the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel should serve as a wake-up call for all California homeowners to regularly make sure your insurance coverage is sufficient. This is particularly important as prices for many goods and services are at a 40-year high. Rebuilding costs you may have calculated years ago no longer […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OC COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue climbing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates continued climbing, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. The county's COVID-related hospitalizations reached 101 as of Monday, with 17 patients in intensive care, according to the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
svdaily.com

Amazon to Add 2,500 Jobs in Southern California

Amazon announced plans to create more than 2,500 corporate and technology jobs over the coming years in multiple cities across California. The company will expand its Tech Hubs in San Diego and the Los Angeles area, including Irvine and Santa Monica, as it seeks to recruit local talent and continue inventing and innovating on behalf of its customers. These latest investments come after Amazon opened more than 15 sites across Southern California and created more than 17,000 jobs statewide in 2021 alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

Healing Garden opens at City of Hope Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. - The new Healing Garden at City of Hope's Irvine campus opens Wednesday. More than 100 people affected by cancer, including patients and their families, will be the first to plant in the new healing garden. It is made possible by a $1 million donation from Lowe's. Nearly...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Clemente, CA
Society
orangecountytribune.com

Try to find a navigation shelter

The most interesting news that happened at Tuesday night’s Garden Grove City Council was about something that didn’t happen. At the conclusion of the session, City Manager Scott Stiles expressed his disappointment that he wasn’t able to bring before the council a plan to open a “navigation” center for the homeless.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
GV Wire

How One California City Discourages New Housing With Hefty Fees

California’s 400 cities have reacted in myriad ways to pressure from the state to encourage housing construction. Some – very few, really – have enthusiastically embraced new laws and decrees requiring them to zone more land for housing and remove barriers to development, such as onerous architectural rules.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Split Between Districts 45 and 46 Congressional Races

As a result of redistricting, Fullerton residents are currently divided between two congressional districts: 45 (north Fullerton) and 46 (south Fullerton). For the June 7 primary, the top two vote getters for each race will advance to the general election in November. District 45. The main candidates in this district...
FULLERTON, CA
KCET

No Faking the Funk: Orange County's Funk Freaks Keeps it Real

Sometimes music brings people together or saves them in unimaginable ways. For others, it evokes sentiment as a reminder of family and culture. For the Funk Freaks, a DJ collective and record shop based out of Santa Ana, funk music encompasses it all. Funk is a part of Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

9901 Merced River Avenue

Welcome to the most spectacular residence to ever hit the Fountain Valley market! To say this home is an entertainer's dream is an understatement. Set on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot in the BEST location in all of FV, this stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with captivating curb appeal showcasing professional landscaping, stacked stone & interlocking paver hardscape, 3 car garage, and exquisite double entry doors of solid wood, glass & wrought iron to the most amazing resort-inspired backyard you've ever seen featuring a giant California room with lighting & ceiling fans, additional covered patio with built-in seating, and glass rock tabletop fire-ring. The focal point of the backyard is the glistening pool and spa flanked by lovely rose gardens, and manicured landscaping. There is even a separate cottage that houses gym equipment and a sauna. Step inside and experience this remarkable expanded home with endless upgrades and custom touches throughout. The soaring ceilings, skylights, Cherry Pecan flooring, crown molding, dual pane window/sliders, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, and custom woodwork all speak to the care and craftsmanship that went into the creation of this breathtaking home. The elegant formal living room and step down formal dining room family room great you when you enter. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceiling, custom soft-close shaker cabinetry with glass display panels, pull-outs & specialty storage, granite countertops, complemented by built-in appliances (refrigerator, microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, hood/vent) and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with stacked-stone fireplace. Inside laundry room located off family room. There is a separate downstairs suite of rooms designed for mother-in-law living that includes a spacious living room and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, 4 spacious bedrooms await. The primary contains dual walk-in closets, private balcony, and a spa-style ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower and separate jetted tub with opening skylight. Close to Mile Square Park and award-winning schools with short drive to beach, shopping, dining, pier, Pacific City nightlife and entertaining.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

EMS Week is May 15-21

May 15-21 marks the 47th annual National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in the U.S. Former President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week in 1974 to celebrate EMS responders and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services on the frontline.
HEALTH SERVICES
cypresscollege.edu

First Lavender Graduation to Take Place at Cypress College

Cypress College will hold its first-ever Lavender Graduation on Monday, May 23 from 5-8 p.m.! All current, former, and future LGBTQ+ graduates are invited to attend!. Lavender Graduation is a special graduation ceremony for our LGBTQ+ graduates to honor and acknowledge their achievements, contributions, and unique experiences at Cypress College. It is an opportunity for our LGBTQ+ students to be celebrated as their true selves alongside those with whom they choose to celebrate.
CYPRESS, CA
precinctreporter.com

Michele Bell Seeks OC Superior Court Judge Seat 30

Less than a month away from the primary election and many voters aren’t paying attention to what’s in their mailbox, or maybe they don’t care – until it’s time for law and order. Somehow voters miss the connection between who’s running down ballot, like Superior...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

The Rise of Drinko De Mayo

It’s hard to deny the appeal of an event titled “Drinko De Mayo.” The fact that the event featured both booze and live music was the clincher for this reporter to sign up for attendance, and I’m pleased to announce that the event was a success. This was the first instance of a to-be-annual Drinko De Mayo festival organized by Hangar 24, and the line-up of performers included: Voodoo Glow Skulls, DFL, Codename: Rocky, Odd Robot, Radical Radical, and Taken Days.
IRVINE, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Hundreds show up for pet vaccines

Tank Park in Lake Isabella was packed Saturday, May 7 for the Kern County Animal Services low-cost vaccination clinic for pets. Hundreds of responsible pet owners showed up with their dogs and cats to take advantage of the low-cost vaccines. They were offering distemper, parvo and rabies shots at $10 per shot. They were also offering microchipping for only $15. Kern County Animal Services offers these low-cost vaccination clinics for pets once a year all over Kern County.
KERN COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Streetcar construction reaches major milestone with placement of final beam

Construction of the OC Streetcar project reached a milestone this week as construction crews placed the final steel beam on the building that will house the streetcar vehicles. Several staff members from the Orange County Transportation Authority, which is building the OC Streetcar, and from the contractor The Walsh Group...
SANTA ANA, CA

