Michael Lawrence Wild, devoted husband, loving son, big brother, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord March 7, 2022. He was born in San Diego, California to Charles F. Wild and Iila Mae Wild. He graduated from Kearny High School and attended college at Mesa College in San Diego, moving out at 17 years old. He then worked as a dishwasher, bus boy, cook, chef, then manager at Reuben’s, CoCo’s and Reuben E. Lee, where he was known as the “Omelet King.”

