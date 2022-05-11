ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippine election winner Marcos visits dictator father's grave

By Allison JACKSON, Handout
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbr4Q_0fZwZo0G00
Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr visits his fathers grave at the Heroes' Cemetery in suburban Manila /BBM MEDIA BUREAU/AFP

Ferdinand Marcos Junior visited the grave of his dictator father hours after his thumping victory in the Philippine presidential election, his team said Wednesday, posting photos of the intimate moment on social media.

Marcos senior died in exile in 1989, but his remains were only interred in the national heroes' cemetery in Manila in 2016 after President Rodrigo Duterte defied public outcry to order their burial with full military honours.

Marcos Jr, popularly known as "Bongbong" , won Monday's election by a landslide after a decades-long effort to whitewash the family's past and return them to the presidential palace.

In 1986, the patriarch was toppled from power and the family chased out of the country by a popular revolt involving millions of Filipinos fed up with his brutal and corrupt 20-year rule.

Hours after initial counting showed Marcos Jr with an unassailable lead over his main rival Leni Robredo, he visited his father's tomb.

"The young Marcos is grateful to the Filipino people for giving him the landslide victory and to his father, who have (sic) been his inspiration throughout his life and taught him the value and meaning of true leadership," the Marcos team said in a statement, describing the son as the "president-in-waiting".

Photos posted on official Marcos social media accounts showed him standing before the oversized tomb with his head slightly bowed and covering his eyes with his right hand, as if crying.

He left a large bouquet of white lilies, carnations and baby's breath on the grave, which is flanked by a bust and a black and white portrait of the dictator.

Another photo showed Marcos Jr sitting in a chair before the tomb as if in contemplation.

Before being interred in Manila, Marcos senior's remains were housed for decades in an air-conditioned crypt in the family's ancestral home in their stronghold of Ilocos Norte.

Marcos Jr has described his father as a "political genius" and portrayed his decades in power as a golden era of peace and economic development.

In reality, he carried out a brutal crackdown on dissent and oversaw massive corruption and the plunder of billions of dollars from state coffers that left the country impoverished.

Assisted by a massive social media misinformation campaign targeting young Filipinos with no direct experience of his father's rule, Marcos Jr was swept to a historic win.

He won more than half of the votes in the election, making him the first presidential candidate to win an outright majority since his father was ousted.

His team has said he will claim victory after the vote counting has finished. A fully certified tally is not expected before May 28.

The overwhelming win has devastated Robredo's supporters, who saw the election as a make-or-break moment for the country's fragile democracy.

Many of them went door to door across the vast archipelago in a months-long effort to convince voters to support the liberal candidate for the top job.

After six bloody years of authoritarian rule by Duterte, activists and religious leaders fear Marcos Jr could further degrade human rights and weaken democratic checks and balances.

Marcos's running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, also won the vice presidency, which is elected separately, in a landslide.

Their success at the ballot box means the two offspring of authoritarian leaders will hold the highest elected positions for the next six years.

Related
The Week

What 'Bongbong' Marcos' victory means for the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has won the presidency in the Philippines, defeating incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo by a two-to-one margin. Marcos, known by his childhood nickname, Bongbong, successfully harnessed the power of social media to boost his campaign and rehabilitate the reputation of his father, Ferdinand Marcos, who was ousted from power in the 1980s after being accused of stealing billions from the national government. Marcos Jr., 64, is no newcomer — he served for years in regional offices then built a national profile as a senator. But his election, The Associated Press noted, marked "an astonishing reversal of the 1986 'People Power' pro-democracy revolt that booted his father into global infamy."
Reuters

Marcos clan’s return to Manila is awkwardly timed

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The controversial Marcos clan returns to the peak of power in the Philippines at a tricky time. President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son of the late exiled autocrat accused of looting his country, inherits a $360 billion economy that grew 7.7% in the last quarter of 2021 from a year earlier. “Bongbong,” as he is known, has kept his agenda deliberately vague, but he will have trouble coasting on the infrastructure investment strategy that made his predecessor – and his father - so popular.
Rodrigo Duterte
Leni Robredo
Sara Duterte
Ferdinand Marcos
International Business Times

No Quiet Retirement For Philippines' Duterte When Marcos Takes Over Presidency

A quiet retirement for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely when he makes way for successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but efforts to put him on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" appear unlikely to prosper. Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to...
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
#Election#Philippine#Dictator#Bbm Media Bureau#Filipinos
BBC

Haiti gang holding kidnapped diplomat for ransom

The Dominican Republic has urged Haiti to do everything in its power to ensure the safe release of one of its diplomats who was kidnapped on Friday. The trade attaché at the Dominican embassy in Port-au-Prince, Carlos Guillén, was seized by gang members while he was travelling to neighbouring Dominican Republic.
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
Asia
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
AFP

AFP

