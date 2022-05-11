ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bonneville baseball, West Jefferson softball, Skyline golf claim district titles

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bonneville baseball team clinched a berth to the 4A state tournament Tuesday with a sweep of Blackfoot in the District 6 tournament. The Bees defeated the Broncos 4-1 and 6-2. RJ Woods extended a 2-1 Bees lead with a two-run homer in the fifth. Starter Davin Luce struck...

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Skyline completes 4A district sweep, Rigby boys win 5A

REXBURG--Three years and a pandemic later, the Skyline track and field program completed another district title sweep Friday at Madison High School. Amidst howling winds that drove student athletes into team tents and under blankets for warmth, the Grizzlies claimed the 4A District 6 girls title in commanding fashion, 131-77 over Bonneville, and the boys title by a much closer margin of 123-111 over defending district champion Blackfoot.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: South Fremont holds off Sugar-Salem to secure district title

South Fremont’s softball team bounced back from its first district tournament loss to beat Sugar-Salem 14-9 and secure its fourth 3A District 6 title in a row. Sugar-Salem built a 5-1 lead before the Cougars released a hitting explosion in the third inning. Kallie Johnson started the scoring off with a solo home run in and Ashley Rydalch ended the run with a three-run home run.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
Post Register

NNU Knighthawks selected to play in 2022 Division II baseball tournament

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Northwest Nazarene University Knighthawks were one of six participants selected to compete in the west for the 2022 Division II NCAA Baseball Tournament. NNU received this bid after going 30-21 this season. The team will be the 4th seed, and they'll start off against...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

April showers didn't bring quite enough relief

A wet, cold April throughout most of Idaho “brought sighs of relief” to water watchers with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, they reported in the May 1 Idaho water supply outlook report. The April 1 snow survey said peak snowpack had likely come early to Idaho. But a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Miller, Martha

Martha Ann Ellis Miller, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Martha was born August 4, 1935, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to William C. Ellis and Cora M. Stephi Ellis. She grew up and attended schools in Carney's Point, New Jersey, and graduated from Penns Grove High School. She also attended nursing school. On June 25, 1955, she married Gordon Clay Miller in Carney's Point. Martha and Gordon made their home in Pennsville, New Jersey, before getting transferred to Puerto Rico. They returned to the Wilmington, Delaware, before retiring to Prescott, Arizona, finally moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be closer to family. Gordon passed away on April 7, 2018. She was a member of, and speaker for, the Arthritis Foundation. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, going out and traveling with friends and family. Martha is survived by her loving children, Daniel Miller of Rigby, ID, Pam Strosnider of Wilmington, DE, and Sandy Miller of Wilmington, DE; sister, Mary Jane Comegys of Sterling, VA; and five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. A special Thank You to the staff at EIRMC for taking such great care and being so thoughtful and loving towards Martha Ann. Also Thank You to Encompass for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Arthritis foundation in her memory. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Martha 8/4/1935 - 5/9/2022Ann Miller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bear Creek Trail offers great spring hiking

The trail we were hiking was high above the creek bottom. This gave us a great vantage to look down on some of the open spaces of grassy meadows dotted with a few juniper trees and rocks. In one section of brush maybe 50 yards away, I spotted large, donkey-like...
TRAVEL
Post Register

Four injured after driver hits traffic barrier on I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-84 Sunday night, the Idaho State Police say. Police say the driver, a 41-year-old woman from Eagle Point, Oregon, was going west on I-84 when she hit a concrete traffic barrier. The crash injured the woman...
EAGLE POINT, OR
930 AM KMPT

Montana Will Have Front Row Views of ‘Blood Moon’ Eclipse Sunday

You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
MISSOULA, MT
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian airlifted to local hospital after being struck by semi on Interstate 86 in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, on I-86 at milepost 37, in American Falls. A 67 year old male from Pocatello was driving westbound on I-86 in a 2012 Peterbuilt semi truck when the truck struck a 42 year old male from Pocatello who was on foot on the roadway. The pedestrian was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the lanes. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
POCATELLO, ID
KULR8

Suspect in Utah double homicide that killed a Montana woman identified

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect in a double homicide of two women in Utah has been identified. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says they have identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner’s death. According to the Helena Independent Record, Schulte is...
UTAH STATE
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Friend shares memories of Sioux Falls woman killed in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KTVB

Shooting in New Plymouth leaves two dead

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Two people were found dead after a shooting in New Plymouth that occurred early Sunday morning, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). The incident occurred at 550 Ada Road. When PCSO deputies and a special response team arrived on the scene, they...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls adopts use of impact fees

Idaho Falls is joining several other cities in Idaho by using impact fees, a one-time fee paid by developers to help accommodate growth in cities. The Idaho Falls City Council voted to adopt impact fees during its Thursday meeting. A city news release said the fees are intended to allow “growth to pay for growth.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Marsha Ann McGrath

Marsha Ann McGrath 3/18/1949 - 5/2/2022 Marsha Ann McGrath, 73 years, passed away peacefully at home in Rigby Idaho on May 2, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1949 to Darrel Eugene Conrad and Helen Fisher in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Throughout her life, Marsha lived in Rigby, Ririe, Iona, and Twin Falls. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, golfing and being outdoors. Marsha loved being a homemaker. She is survived by her husband John McGrath, her children Tosha Wheeler of Ririe ID, Brad (Deanna) Wheeler of Alaska; siblings Jackie (Cliff) McCowin of Rigby ID, Terri (Jeff) Porter of Washington, and Debra (Frank) Lott of Menan ID. Marsha is also survived by 5 step-children, 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Marsha is preceded by her parents Darrel Conrad and Helen Fisher, step father Jack Beck, siblings Stephen Conrad, Mike Burgess and Jerry Burgess; and her son Chad Wheeler. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date.
RIGBY, ID

