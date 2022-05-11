HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bonneville baseball, West Jefferson softball, Skyline golf claim district titles

Martha Ann Ellis Miller, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Martha was born August 4, 1935, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to William C. Ellis and Cora M. Stephi Ellis. She grew up and attended schools in Carney's Point, New Jersey, and graduated from Penns Grove High School. She also attended nursing school. On June 25, 1955, she married Gordon Clay Miller in Carney's Point. Martha and Gordon made their home in Pennsville, New Jersey, before getting transferred to Puerto Rico. They returned to the Wilmington, Delaware, before retiring to Prescott, Arizona, finally moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be closer to family. Gordon passed away on April 7, 2018. She was a member of, and speaker for, the Arthritis Foundation. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, going out and traveling with friends and family. Martha is survived by her loving children, Daniel Miller of Rigby, ID, Pam Strosnider of Wilmington, DE, and Sandy Miller of Wilmington, DE; sister, Mary Jane Comegys of Sterling, VA; and five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. A special Thank You to the staff at EIRMC for taking such great care and being so thoughtful and loving towards Martha Ann. Also Thank You to Encompass for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Arthritis foundation in her memory. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Martha 8/4/1935 - 5/9/2022Ann Miller.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO