LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old former Las Vegas pastor could face up to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty in the shotgun deaths of his neighbor and her boyfriend following a decade-long feud. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a Nevada jury found Andrew Cote guilty Thursday in the June 2020 shotgun killings of 71-year-old Mildred Olivo and 54-year-old Timothy Hanson. Cote testified Wednesday that he shot Olivo and Hanson over a backyard wall because he felt he and his 9-year-old daughter were threatened. Olivo and Hanson were unarmed, but Cote’s defense attorney compared the shooting with self-defense. Jurors were told the neighbors called the police on each other multiple times over the years.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO