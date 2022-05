Channeling his experiences as an Airforce Veteran and a Father, Newburn’s music echoes undertones of classical gospel and the new age. Born in Malvern Arkansas on June 23rd, 1982, Antonio Newburn is an up-and-coming singer and songwriter who holds particular prowess in the sphere of Gospel music. He has just unveiled two promising songs – ‘Sing Your Praise’ was released on April 5th, and ‘Teach Me’ was released on April 17th. Knowing full well the amount of ambition one needs to have in order to succeed in the music industry, Antonio Newburn is set to release a brand new single on June 23rd, his birthday, featuring his 7 year old son. The release will be called ‘Holy Spirit’, and it will precede another EP that is currently in the works – set to be released on September 24th, 2022, titled ‘The Gift’.

MALVERN, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO