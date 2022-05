This month, distinguished Kalamazoo poet Diane Seuss was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for her latest book, frank: sonnets. The 66-year-old poet and Kalamazoo College professor emerita drew upon her life and the lived experiences of those around her to inspire her collection of sonnets. The book takes an archaic form you may have last encountered in high school English, tosses in a few household ingredients, and explodes it. Seuss uses the sonnet to tell a memoir in verse. She reflects on class, her struggles as a single mother, and her son’s battle with addiction. Stateside host April Baer sat down with Diane Seuss to hear more about her life and creative process.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO