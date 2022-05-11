ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j721d_0fZwShZi00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go.

Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.

“I felt coming in, I had the right mindset,” said Embiid. “I had the right mindset about what I wanted to accomplish and as far as myself and the team to try and get the win. There’s a lot going on. Sometimes, your body and whatever is going on as you know, just won’t allow you to be yourself. In those moments, you just gotta keep pushing, hope for the best, but at this point, it’s all about just being there and just keep pushing.”

The big fella came into this game still dealing with a facial fracture, a torn ligament in his right thumb, and he then got hit in the face by Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon. All of that just makes it tough to really continue to battle.

“I don’t know exactly what had happened, but I just felt something to my face in that area,” Embiid explained. “It’s pretty painful, but it’s whatever.”

With that being said, maybe the MVP finalist should just call it. This is a lot to deal with and to carry this team at the moment, it’s a really tall task to ask of him. He also understands the situation he’s in because of the way the world works.

“This is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for me,” he said. “If I don’t play, I probably get called soft and if I play and I play bad, they probably come up with a bunch of stuff that I guess he’s just not good enough. It’s all about staying—not get too high or too low and just going out there and really try to dig very deep and try to do whatever I can.”

It is admirable that Embiid is still trying to carry this team right now through everything he has had to battle through. As the series shifts back to Philadelphia, it will be on him to lead the way and make sure the Sixers keep their championship hopes alive.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers On Nikola Jokic Winning MVP: "I'm Not Taking Anything Away From Jokic... I Do Think This Analytic-Driven Society, World Is Out Of Control At Times... Like Watch The Dang Game And Decide."

Nikola Jokic has won consecutive MVPs, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday, and considering how tight the MVP race was all season, this has courted some heated reactions from various NBA fans. While fans of the Denver Nuggets and those that put great stock in analytics think that Jokic winning makes complete sense, Joel Embiid's fans are understandably unhappy with the result.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Joel Embiid
PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: The Warriors Superstar Is Earning $13,681 Per Minute

When Steph Curry signed his four-year, $215 contract extension, it made him one of the highest-paid players in all of the NBA. While the money seems like a lot, Curry deserves it. He helped the Warriors make five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where the team won three championships. He also won two MVP awards and was the main leader of the 73-win team that set the league record for wins.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
WSB Radio

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, has died. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died Tuesday after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
FanSided

Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Joel Embiid asks 'what else I have to do' to win MVP, says all energy now focused on 'bigger picture' of helping Philadelphia 76ers win NBA title

MIAMI -- Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid congratulated Nikola Jokic on winning the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for a second straight season, adding Tuesday night that there was "no right or wrong" answer among several deserving candidates. But Embiid also said that, going forward, he'll steer his focus toward...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy