Kings' Anze Kopitar: Contributes assist

 5 days ago

Kopitar provided an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4...

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could return after minimal IL stint

The Dodgers hope Kershaw (pelvis) will be able to return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kershaw landed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation Friday, but initial reports indicate the team doesn't seem overly concerned about his injury. However, the Dodgers will likely exercise caution with his recovery process since they've been insistent early in the year that their goal is to have the southpaw healthy enough to pitch in October. While Kershaw's IL stint adds to a growing list of absences over the last few years, it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term concern. Walker Buehler will take his place as Friday's starter against the Phillies, but the Dodgers haven't indicated who will take Kershaw's rotation spot.
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Starting Friday

Margot (hamstring) is starting Friday against Toronto. Margot missed two straight games with right hamstring discomfort but will serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Friday's matchup. The 27-year-old has an active nine-game hit streak going during which he's batting .484 (15-for-31) with three homers, a triple, two doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases.
Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
Dodgers' Will Smith: Serving as designated hitter

Smith (pectoral) will bat cleanup and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Smith hit the bench Friday due to a minor pectoral issue, with reports at the time indicating that he'd return as the designated hitter Saturday. That's indeed the case, with Austin Barnes set for another start behind the plate, but Smith is reportedly already penciled in as the catcher for the Dodgers' next three games.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Not starting Saturday

Muncy will sit Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Muncy's bat has yet to wake up this season, as he's hit just .147/.341/.295 with three homers through his first 30 games, though his 27:26 BB:K indicates he's still seeing the ball quite well. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Hanser Alberto starting at second and Justin Turner at third.
Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Recalled prior to start

Diaz was recalled by the Angels as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics. Diaz is starting Saturday's matinee against Oakland, and he'll officially be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Although he's serving as an extra man Saturday, a strong performance should put him in the mix to serve as the Angels' sixth starter going forward. However, he faces strong competition for the rotation spot after Chase Silseth allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four in six scoreless frames against the Athletics on Friday.
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Another no-decision

Musgrove gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings during Sunday's 7-3 win over Atlanta in 11 innings. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. Atlanta tallied one run via a throwing error during the second inning, and the only...
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Back with big-league club

Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. The 29-year-old was sent to Nashville earlier this week but will rejoin the Brewers a few days later with Brent Suter headed to the paternity list. Gustave had a 2.89 ERA over his first eight appearances of the season, but he allowed five runs over his final three outings before being demoted.
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resting in afternoon game

Rendon will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels won't ask all their veterans to play 18 innings in one day. Tyler Wade starts at third base in the afternoon contest, but Rendon will likely return for the nightcap.
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Sent down Saturday

Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Naughton made five appearances (one start) during his time on the major-league roster, and he posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The southpaw will head back to the minors after Drew VerHagen (hip) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Bears' Jesper Horsted: Reverts to PUP list

Horsted (undisclosed) reverted to the reserve/PUP list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Horsted was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The nature of his injury still isn't clear.
Math problem: Celtics bury Bucks under weight of historic 3-point margin

Amid the Golden State Warriors' five-year reign of terror on the league, you started to hear the phrase "math problem" a lot. What it meant, quite simply, was the Warriors' 3-pointers were worth more than your 2-pointers, and over time, if you were on the short end of that arithmetic, you just couldn't keep up.
Angels' Mike Trout: On bench for afternoon game

Trout will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader in Oakland, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Trout has produced excellent numbers as usual thus far this season, hitting .323/.446/.697 with nine homers in 29 games. The Angels won't ask him to play twice in one day, so he'll hit the bench here before presumably returning to the lineup for the nightcap.
