House Votes to Let Aides Unionize, Bargain Collectively

By Kevin Freking
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House approved a resolution Tuesday that will pave the way for letting congressional staff join a union and engage in collective bargaining, a move that proponents say would enhance the ability of aides from low- and middle-income families to make ends meet in a region with steep housing...

