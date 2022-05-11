ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comedian Chris Rock Is Coming To Buffalo

By Ed Nice
 5 days ago
Renowned comedian Chris Rock is embarking on his first major tour in just about five years and you already know that fans are due for an amazing show when he makes a stop in the 716. For nearly 40 years Chris Rock has been one of the most important...

Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
