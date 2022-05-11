ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Dad Murdered By Convicted Killer Cellmate After Less Than One Month In Prison: Police

A dad of three who was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, May 4— after being in prison for less than one month— is now known to have been murdered, and Pennsylvania state police have charged his convicted killer cellmate with his homicide.

David Vaughn Grier, 26, was serving a life sentence for murdering Kierra Johnson in Philadelphia in 2017, court records show.

Joel Vanderpool, 39, of Towanda, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill on Wednesday, May, 4, according to Superintendent Laurel Harry.

"Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Lower Allen EMS arrived," Harry says, and he was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m., by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Vanderpool was serving a 1-to 6-year sentence for Drug-Manufacture/Sale/Deliver or Possess with Intent To out of Bradford County, according to a release by the Department of Corrections.

He had been at SCI Camp Hill since April 12, officials say.

Grier has been charged with criminal homicide through the Honorable Christopher Delozier’s office follow the filing by PSP Carlisle on Tuesday, May 10, Trooper Megan Ammerman says.

A fight is believed to have happened between the two men, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by multiple media outlets .

Vanderpool was “was an exceptional wrestler for the Towanda team with 100 wins” while in high school, as stated in his obituary.

Grier’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier at 11:30 a.m. June 23.

Comments / 34

Tonia Davis
3d ago

murderers should be put with murderers that man had nothing to lose and not a man's life is lost what is his children supposed to do this they should pay for his children upper today 18 years old

Reply(1)
16
Y'all do too much!
2d ago

Imagine going to jail for somethg like drug manufacturering, and you end up DEAD, bc your cell mate is a convicted killer with a life sentence. Mr. Vanderpool didn't stand a chance. My condolenses to his family. The STATE is responsible for this happening too. But I'm SURE it will be SOLELY blamed on cell mate, Grier.

Reply
16
Mari Miranda
4d ago

why would the system place a man who's only serving 1-6 years with a murder..smh May God watch over his children.

Reply(2)
27
