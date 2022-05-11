Neon Museum to offer free admission to military families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum is joining with more than 2,000 museums across the U.S. to offer active-duty military personnel and their families free admission this summer, and beyond.

The offer is part of a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense to honor military families.

Military personnel and their families will be offered free general admission starting on Armed Forces Day, which is May 21 through Labor Day on Sept. 5.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and their spouses and children.

It is recommended that the free general admission tickets to The Neon Museum for the program be reserved online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.