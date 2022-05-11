ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Neon Museum to offer free admission to military families

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oinT_0fZwKWWv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum is joining with more than 2,000 museums across the U.S. to offer active-duty military personnel and their families free admission this summer, and beyond.

The offer is part of a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense to honor military families.

Military personnel and their families will be offered free general admission starting on Armed Forces Day, which is May 21 through Labor Day on Sept. 5.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and their spouses and children.

It is recommended that the free general admission tickets to The Neon Museum for the program be reserved online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

From The Stage to The Stove

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gathering all your lovers and friends for cookouts and reunions are some of the best summer escapes. And you know you better have the food and the playlist ready! To help with that… Tamika Scott, a member of the multiplatinum R&B group, Escape joins us to talk about her new cooking book and a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#The Neon Museum#Blue Star Families#The Department Of Defense#Armed Forces Day#Navy#Air Force#Marine Corps#Coast Guard#Noaa Commissioned Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
8 News Now

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy