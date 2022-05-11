Music and Motion

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
Comments / 0