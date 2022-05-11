Youngest daughter of Rodney King found by family after she was reported missing

SANTA ANA, Ca. (May 13, 2022) – On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the jail. The inmate, Jade Castellanos, 44, was booked into jail on May 9, 2022 by the Huntington Beach Police Department for child endangerment, violation of a restraining order, and driving under the influence.
BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Thursday, May 12 that the suspect responsible for an attack on South Beverly Drive has been identified as Oscar Gomez Jr., 30, of Beverly Hills. Gomez was taken to BHPD where he was booked Thursday evening. He is being charged with...
Two maintenance workers in a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex were found dead Thursday after they were exposed to fentanyl, authorities said. Luis Garcia, 31, and John Black, 52, were identified by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner as the workers who died. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Olive Street just before 1 a.m. for a hazmat call, the LAPD told Fox News.
LOS ANGELES - A 2-year-old child and a woman were shot on Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting was reported sometime around 3:10 p.m. in the 1730 block of W. 56th Street, near Western and Slauson Avenues. Police said that somewhere...
Luke Lampers, 41, a transient, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lampers shot a man at an Anaheim motel and also kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and held her against her will while fleeing from the police. Lampers was found guilty of killing Douglas Navarro, then...
Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle confirmed via NBC News. Steinle said authorities responded to a possible sexual assault involving an adult male victim at O'Neill Regional Park on Wednesday (May 11) at around 9:00 a.m., but didn't reveal any details regarding the nature of the allegations.
LOS ANGELES - A suspect has been arrested after stabbing a 70-year-old man to death inside his car in South Los Angeles. 25-year-old Keonte Woods was arrested Thursday, about a week after murdering the victim, Dal Lee. The Los Angeles Police Department says Lee’s car was in a parking lot...
A Los Angeles man is in police custody after he allegedly killed a woman and then called 911 to report her death as a suicide. Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday police and paramedics found 24-year-old Alondra Flores dead near the area of Oxnard Street and Ranchito Avenue in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando […]
LANCASTER – Arraignment has been postponed until June 15 for Germarcus Lamar David, the man charged with murdering his four children and their grandmother at the family’s home in Lancaster last year. David, now 30, is being held in lieu of $10 million bail. He is charged with...
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 5 – 11. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 55 investigations. Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested. May 5 at 7:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling...
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was taken into custody after a stabbing left a female wounded at an apartment complex in the city of Lancaster… Read more "Female Hospitalized After Stabbing, Suspect in Custody"
LOS ANGELES – The man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle, is due back in a Los Angeles courtroom May 16. Eric Holder is charged with the March 31, 2020 murder of Ermias Asghedom, while he stood outside of his Marathon Clothing Store. In addition to murder charges, he also...
Community advisers on Los Angeles’ s transit agency are seeking to replace the sheriff’s department that patrols hundreds of miles of train and bus routes with "care-based support” to alleviate perceived racism. This comes despite a crime surge last year, with homicides up 29% in the county...
