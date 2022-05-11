ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Youngest daughter of Rodney King found by family after she was reported missing

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 5 days ago

Tristan King, 29, is being held...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsantaana.com

A female inmate died at the O.C. Intake Release Center

SANTA ANA, Ca. (May 13, 2022) – On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the jail. The inmate, Jade Castellanos, 44, was booked into jail on May 9, 2022 by the Huntington Beach Police Department for child endangerment, violation of a restraining order, and driving under the influence.
SANTA ANA, CA
Canyon News

South Beverly Drive Attack Suspect Identified As Oscar Gomez Jr.

BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Thursday, May 12 that the suspect responsible for an attack on South Beverly Drive has been identified as Oscar Gomez Jr., 30, of Beverly Hills. Gomez was taken to BHPD where he was booked Thursday evening. He is being charged with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
fox40jackson.com

Los Angeles apartment maintenance workers found dead after exposure to fentanyl in complex

Two maintenance workers in a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex were found dead Thursday after they were exposed to fentanyl, authorities said. Luis Garcia, 31, and John Black, 52, were identified by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner as the workers who died. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Olive Street just before 1 a.m. for a hazmat call, the LAPD told Fox News.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

2-year-old child, woman shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A 2-year-old child and a woman were shot on Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting was reported sometime around 3:10 p.m. in the 1730 block of W. 56th Street, near Western and Slauson Avenues. Police said that somewhere...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Transient gets life in prison after a kidnapping and murder in Anaheim

Luke Lampers, 41, a transient, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lampers shot a man at an Anaheim motel and also kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and held her against her will while fleeing from the police. Lampers was found guilty of killing Douglas Navarro, then...
ANAHEIM, CA
iheart.com

Video Shows Comedian Andy Dick Get Arrested On Serious Charge

Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle confirmed via NBC News. Steinle said authorities responded to a possible sexual assault involving an adult male victim at O'Neill Regional Park on Wednesday (May 11) at around 9:00 a.m., but didn't reveal any details regarding the nature of the allegations.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
KTLA

Los Angeles man accused of killing woman, blaming it on suicide

A Los Angeles man is in police custody after he allegedly killed a woman and then called 911 to report her death as a suicide. Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday police and paramedics found 24-year-old Alondra Flores dead near the area of Oxnard Street and Ranchito Avenue in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Employee Punched in Mouth; Ex-Girlfriend Punches Current Girlfriend; Ex-Boyfriend Assaults Ex-Girlfriend; Robber Demands Backpack; Plants Stolen from Nursery; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 5 – 11. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 55 investigations. Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested. May 5 at 7:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling...
MONROVIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Woman found dead in Van Nuys home; boyfriend arrested

VAN NUYS, Calif. - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned home overnight in Van Nuys has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police. Alondra Flores, 24, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street. According to LAPD, someone had called 911, saying that Flores had shot herself. However, when the police got there, they determined that she couldn't have shot herself. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Nipsey Hussle’s killer back in court

LOS ANGELES – The man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle, is due back in a Los Angeles courtroom May 16. Eric Holder is charged with the March 31, 2020 murder of Ermias Asghedom, while he stood outside of his Marathon Clothing Store. In addition to murder charges, he also...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy