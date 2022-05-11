ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

El Dorado County correctional officer accused of DUI, possession of meth

 5 days ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado County correctional officer was booked into jail after officials suspected he showed up to work under the influence of a drug. The El Dorado...

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Southwest Avenue Murder Suspect Identified And Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place on May 4 in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Roman Julian Lopez of Sacramento County was arrested for the May 4 murder of 30-year-old Daune Walton Johnson. Around 11:24 p.m on May 4., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene. The suspect, Lopez, is well known to law enforcement and has been on probation since 2020. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, battery against a person/previous dating relationship, and assault with deadly weapon. Lopez is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Respond to Two Sideshows, Officers Vehicles Attacked

On Saturday night, the Antioch Police Department responded to two sideshow activities within the City of Antioch which left police vehicles damaged and a pursuit into Elk Grove. According to preliminary information, just before 10:00 pm, a police officers at Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock began observing a sideshow...
ANTIOCH, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Released From Custody Dies In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, an inmate who was released from custody died at the hospital from a pre-existing medical condition, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The 59-year-old inmate had been booked at Sacramento County Main Jail for a violation of parole stemming from felony narcotics charges. The inmate had been having back pain and trouble breathing several days before, however, no visible injuries or trauma were suspected. It is unclear what caused the inmate’s death, however, COVID-19 has been ruled out. No additional information has been released at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KEYT

Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in a fatal hit-in-run in central California in which the victim’s body was dragged more than 8 miles is in critical condition after jumping from a three-story house while deputies tried to arrest him. Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles told the Fresno Bee that 38-year-old Shawn Ginder was arrested by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office late Friday. Valles said Ginder jumped out of the three-story house in Bass Lake, a town about 50 miles northeast of Fresno, the site of Friday’s hit-and-run.
FRESNO, CA
#Correctional Officer
ABC10

Two teens, one adult injured in triple stabbing in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Sunday morning in Citrus Heights, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department say. Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Citrus Heights Police received 911 calls reporting a stabbing in front of a business in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

20-year-old shot and killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon. Police said they got reports of a shooting on Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane just before 5 p.m. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old man shot, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Few details...
STOCKTON, CA
mendofever.com

Windsor Police Arrests Two for Allegedly Ramming a Patrol Car

The following is a press release issued by the Windsor Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05/13/2022, around 3:20 AM, a Town of Windsor Police Deputy was on routine patrol when...
WINDSOR, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest man with meth, guns and AR-15 parts

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police said they served a search warrant on the 500 block of James Street and found drugs, two guns and AR-15 parts. Gabriel Orozco Jr, 33, was found high and was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail. Police uncovered several ounces of meth, a stolen handgun, and AR-15 parts The post Salinas Police arrest man with meth, guns and AR-15 parts appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Arrest 3 People For February Shooting Death

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police arrested two men and a juvenile for the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. According to a news release, on May 12, detectives arrested 21-year-old Elias Ripoyla, 19-year-old Ivan Tongco, and a 17-year-old juvenile whose name we were not given because he is under 18. All three were arrested in connection to the Feb. 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old man on the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and Tongco were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The 17-year-old was booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall.  
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man found stabbed to death in Sacramento home, suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in a Sacramento County home Thursday morning. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call from a resident just before 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, along the 1300 block of Rowena Way, report a man unresponsive.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man dies after Friday night shooting in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in Carmichael that has left one man dead. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2400 block of Camino Park Court in Carmichael where 911 calls came in reporting that a man had been shot inside of a car, officials say.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: 3 People Injured In Suspected DUI Crash In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Three people were injured in what police suspect to be a DUI crash in Carmichael. On Friday, around 1:30 a.m., near Carmichel Park and Fair Oaks Boulevard, California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash. CHP says the driver and two other people were injured in the crash, but specifics on their condition were not given. A woman nearby heard the crash and immediately ran over to help the victims. “Two other people were seriously hurt and had to be taken to a hospital, and it’s all because this person [the driver] made a dumb choice,” she said. CHP is investigating the crash and will provide details on the condition of the victims at a later time.  
CARMICHAEL, CA
ABC10

ABC10

