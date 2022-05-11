ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Gas prices continue to increase in Illinois; now average $4.60 a gallon

By Kevin Bessler
My Journal Courier
 5 days ago
Gas prices in Illinois have increased nearly 20 cents a gallon in the past week. The average price in Illinois is $4.60 a gallon, but many stations in the Chicago area have prices well more than $5 a...

Kenny Powers
5d ago

When Pritzker froze the gas tax increase for this year, I’m saving tons of money! I can finally get a polar pop. That .02 adds up real quick

