ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Electricity prices are spiking, ten times as much as normal. Here are some educated guesses as to why

By Bruce Mountain, Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre, Victoria University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkBHu_0fZwFxhh00
Shutterstock

Electricity prices in the short-term (“spot”) wholesale markets in Australia are surging again.

As I first drafted this, at 11.30pm on Tuesday, while electricity demands were not high, the prices quoted for each five-minute interval in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia were around A$250 per megawatt-hour , roughly ten times what they would normally be.

So far this year, average spot prices have been about 50% higher than last year in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, about 80% higher in NSW, and 150% higher in Queensland.

If it keeps up (which is likely), retail electricity prices will be on the rise again.

That effect is likely to be big. In NSW and Queensland, it could mean increases as high as 50% for large customers and as high as 20% for households.

Why is it happening? At first glance, it’s hard to say. The minute-by-minute readout comes without explanations.

One reason would be that coal and gas prices are surging. Newcastle “spot” coal is trading at five times its price over the past three years.

Gas and coal prices are spiking

Queensland spot gas costs five times what it did before the invasion of Ukraine.

A second reason might be that electricity producers are making hay while the sun shines by withholding generation capacity.

Steven Percy and I examined the electricity price surges that followed the closure of Victoria’s Hazelwood coal-fired generator in 2017, and found that one firm withheld capacity from the market , driving up prices.

Subsequently the government introduced so-called “ big stick ” legislation that imposes penalties for manipulating prices, although it has yet to be used.

We do not yet know whether manipulation can explain some of what we see now. It will require detailed study, and such analyses are contested.

The price of sunlight is not

The best way to restrain price surges in the medium term is to increase the penetration of low-cost energy from the wind and sun, and to back it with storage.

South Australia shows what can be done. The Rann and Weatherill Labor governments, and then the Marshall Liberal government, have all pushed the switchover to renewables.

By 2021, more than two-thirds of SA’s electricity came from variable renewable generation, more than in any developed economy we know of.

For most days in 2021, there was no need for any other kind of generation between 10am and 5pm.

Read more: Labor says power prices are going up, the Coalition says not. Who's right?

This has had a big impact on prices. From having long had the highest wholesale prices in the National Electricity Market, by 2021 SA had almost the lowest.

Conversely, Queensland, which has long had the least renewable generation, now has the highest prices. In the year to date, Queensland’s average wholesale price has been twice SA’s.

When inputs get cheap, prices fall

The reason, backed by econometric analysis is that when a free resource (wind and sun) displaces an expensive resource (coal and gas), prices fall.

Each state government now accepts this and is rapidly moving to decarbonise its supply, which is leading to a new problem. The states that get there quickly are less keen on sharing their cheaper power than they used to be.

Why would SA want to strengthen its interconnection to NSW, only to have its electricity prices dragged up to those of NSW by trade along that wire?

Read more: 20 years on, the national electricity market is on the way out, and it's OK

The newly elected SA government opposed the interconnector currently under construction while in opposition. From SA’s point of view, the current high prices in NSW lend weight to its position.

We have reached the end of the beginning of the decarbonisation of Australian electricity. With the fossils-vs-renewables argument now over other than on the fringes, the argument has moved to whether the National Electricity Market can hold together and the best way the Commonwealth can help states get as much sunlight, wind and batteries into their systems as soon as possible.

Bruce Mountain does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec predicts 'severe recession' given the commodity is used in 'every product in our life'

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, warned that a "severe recession" in the United States is imminent. "I don’t think people understand how much oil goes into every product in our life, not only just in the shipping cost, but plastics and all sorts of derivative petrochemicals," Petrowski, who founded Mercantor Partners, a private equity group focused on downstream energy investments, told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity Prices#Gas Prices#Average Wholesale Price#Guesses#Shutterstock Electricity
Fortune

Brace yourself for higher electric bills this summer

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As if inflation remaining near a 40-year high wasn’t enough for consumers, energy companies around the country are warning that significantly higher electric bills are on the way as summer approaches.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Fears farmers will be ravaged by a second mouse plague that destroyed millions of dollars' worth of crops last year

Farmers are being urged to be on the lookout for mice in their paddocks amid reports of increased numbers of the rodents across Australia's rural regions. Australia's government science agency says farmers have reported increased mice activity in northern NSW, central Queensland, north western Victoria, the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia and the wheat belt in Western Australia.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy