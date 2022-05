LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University could face serious fines if the Department of Education finds the school violated federal laws. "It can lead to penalties ranging from fines to the elimination of eligibility to participate in the federal student aid program, something that has never happened, but that's the most severe penalty," S. Daniel Carter, the president of Safety Advisors for Educational Purposes, said.

