Goleman, SLAM, West Broward & more district softball champs. Plus region flag football & track

Some interesting results in the area district softball finals, leading to regional play.

The district champion Lourdes softball team. Photo Via Lourdes Softball Web Page

Lourdes softball, a second seed, beat top seed Southridge for the District 16-6A title, and second seed Archbishop McCarthy beat top seed Pembroke Pines Charter for the District 15-5A title.

Somerset Academy-Silver Palms, also a second seed, beat top seed Westminster Christian for the District 16-3A Championship.

Stoneman Douglas (7A), Key West (4A) and West Broward (7A) won district titles in close contests. For West Broward, the Bobcats three-peated, after beating Cypress Bay 18-17 in a wild district semifinal and Western 2-0 in the finals.

The district champion West Broward softball team. Photo Via West Broward Softball Twitter

The district champion Fort Lauderdale softball team. Photo Via Flying L's Athletics Twitter

Not to be outdone, Fort Lauderdale softball won a 6A district championship for the first time in 21 years and became only the second Flying L’s softball time in school history to do so.

District champion Miami Springs (4A) is 13-1.

Coaching milestone

Palmetto softball coach Emilio Exposito won his 200th game as the Panthers defeated Braddock in a District 16-7A semifinal.

Palmetto then beat Coral Reef 5-0 for the district championship.

The district champion Palmetto softball team. Photo Courtesy Palmetto Softball

Exposito is now 201-64 in his 10-year career, coaching varsity softball at Palmetto. The Panthers won seven district titles and four region titles, advancing to state four times.

Exposito said: “I dedicated this season to my father, who lost his battle with cancer before this school year started in July 2020. He was a big part of my life and someone I looked up to as a coach. He was a big part of the baseball community in Pinecrest. So I am hoping to make another run at states in honor of him.”

Exposito played baseball at Southwest and Gulliver Prep. He continued his baseball playing career at Miami Dade Community College and later St. Thomas University in Miami.

District 16-7A Championship: Palmetto 5, Coral Reef 0: PLM: Alexis Ortega 3-3, 3B, SB, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sophia Wylie 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Zaria Wright 1-2, 2B, BB, R; WP Melody Vizcaino 5 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 0 BB, 3 K. CR: Avery Clegg 1-2, SB. PLM (17-10), CR (13-13). Prior, Coral Reef beat South Dade 13-0.

More district softball finals

District 15-7A Championship: Goleman 7, Southwest 3: Alyssa Pena 2-2, 2B, SB, 2 R, 2 RBI; Gaby Aleman 2-3, 2 2B, BB, SB, R, 3 RBI; Brooklyn Lorenzo 2-3, 2B, 2 SB, R; WP Valentina Jara 7 IP, CG, 3 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 9 K.

The Gators improved to 12-8. Prior, Goleman beat Hialeah Gardens 11-4, and Southwest beat Coral Gables 23-11.

District 14-7A Championship: West Broward 2, Western 0: The Bobcats scored one in the first and one in the fifth. WB: Summer Hickson 2-3, SB, RBI; Tamara Castillo 1-3, HR, R, RBI; Alexa Diafto 1-2, R; WP Gabriella Cruz 7 IP, CG, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K. WST: Alana Cypress 2-3; Kennedy Butter 1-2, 2B, BB; Ali Solo 6 IP, CG, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 4 K.

The Bobcats improved to 16-8-1. Prior, West Broward edged Cypress Bay 18-17, and Western (13-8-1) beat Dr. Krop 13-3.

The district champion Stoneman Douglas softball team. Photo Courtesy Douglas Softball

District 13-7A Championship: Stoneman Douglas 2, Monarch 1: Trailing 1-0, the Eagles scored once in the fifth and once in the sixth. Kylah Davis 1-1, R; Isabella Silva 1-2, R; Victoria Diaz 1-3, RBI; WP Jesyne Espinal 7 IP, CG, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 12 K.

The Eagles improved to 16-7. Prior, Stoneman Douglas beat Taravella 15-0, and Monarch (13-10-1) beat Coral Glades 12-5.

District 16-6A Championship: Lourdes 15, Southridge 4: The second seed Bobcats (9-9-1) beat top seed Southridge. Trailing 4-0, Lourdes erupted with eight runs in the bottom of the second.

Prior, Lourdes beat Homestead 17-4, and Southridge (9-8) beat Varela 16-6.

The district champion Doral Academy softball team. Photo Courtesy Doral Academy Softball

District 15-6A Championship: Doral Academy 15, Mater Academy Charter 0: The Firebirds improved to 21-4-1. Mater Academy Charter is 7-11.

District 14-6A Championship: Cooper City 11, Nova 1: Kirsten Caravaca 2-4, 2 RBI; Arlette Caravaca 2-4, SB, 2 R; Alexandra Albano 2-3, BB, 2 R, RBI; Bianca Polistina 2-3, BB, 2 R, RBI; Sydney Totarsky 1-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jordyn Hustey 3.2 IP, 1 R, 4 BB, 11 K; Shahar Pasternak 2.1 IP, 0 R.

The Cowboys improved to 20-3. Prior, Cooper City beat McArthur 15-0, and Nova (7-11) beat South Broward 15-10.

District 13-6A Championship: Fort Lauderdale 9, South Plantation 1: The Flying L’s scored five times in the first. FtL: Destiny Washington 2-3, 2B, BB, 2 SB, 3 R, RBI; Vanessa Gilbert 1-3, 3B, Sac, SB, 2 R, 2 RBI; Tannar Keenan 1-2, 2 BB, 3 SB, R, RBI; WP Kaleea Washington 7 IP, CG, 1 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 13 K. SP: Reese Chesney 1-2, RBI; Aleena Husein 0-2, BB, SB, R.

The Flying L’s improved to 16-4. Prior, Fort Lauderdale beat Piper 15-0, and South Plantation (7-11-2) upset St. Thomas Aquinas 6-5.

District 16-5A Championship: TERRA 15, American 0: Leala Ramos 3-4, 3B, SB, 2 R, 5 RBI; Christina Saavedra 2-2, 2B, 3 SB, 2 RBI; Sophia Noriega 2-2, 2B, 2 BB, SB, 3 R, RBI; Sofia Blanco 0-2, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI; WP Samantha Noriega 4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K.

The Wolves improved to 10-7. Prior, TERRA beat Northwestern 17-0, and American (5-12) upset Hialeah 23-5.

District 15-5A Championship: Archbishop McCarthy 5, Pembroke Pines Charter 2: The second seed Mavericks (12-5) beat top seed PPC. Trailing 2-0, Archbishop McCarthy scored all its runs in the sixth.

AM: Sienna Garcia 2-2, BB, R, RBI; Sophia Jimenez 1-1, 2B, Sac, 3 RBI; Melissa Skrobar 1-3, R, RBI; Taylor Brown 1-3, BB, R; WP Chantale Guillou 7 IP, CG, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K. PPC: Sophia Perez 1-2, 2B, SB, 2 RBI; Megan Rasmussen 1-3, SB, R.

Prior, Archbishop McCarthy beat Hollywood Hills 15-0, and PPC (9-13-2) beat Northeast 18-0.

District 16-4A Championship: Key West 2, St. Brendan 0: The Conchs scored both runs in the third. KW: Marina Goins 2-3, R; Chloe Knowles 1-3, RBI; Madison Gonzalez 1-3, RBI; Yahaira Williams 0-2, R. WP Chloe Gilday 7 IP, CG, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 8 K. StB: Kristin Stoia 1-2; Emily Barrera 4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K.

The Conchs improved to 16-3-1, and St. Brendan is 16-10.

District 15-4A Championship: Miami Springs 5, Westland Hialeah 1: Destiny Lake 3-3, 2 3B, SB, 2 RBI; Jerika Gomez-Rumaldo 2-3, 2B, SB, 2 RBI; Natalie Maestre 2-3, SB, RBI; WP Destiny Lake 7 IP, CG, 1 R, 17K.

The Golden Hawks improved to 13-1. Prior, Miami Springs beat Jackson 15-0, and Westland Hialeah (10-5) beat Hialeah-Miami Lakes 11-1.

District 14-4A Championship: American Heritage-Plantation 5, Pompano Beach 1: AH: Marissa Thompson 2-4, R, RBI; Emily Legette 2-2, 2B, HR, BB, SB, R, RBI; Kylie Sacks 2-4, 2B, RBI; Bria Villano 1-3, 2B, Sac, RBI; Charlotte Laidler 1-4, R, RBI; WP Marissa Thompson 4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K; Koda Travers 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K; Charlotte Laidler 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K. Pomp: Taylor Grace 1-3, R; Mckenzie Jewell 4 IP, 2 R, 1 K.

The Patriots improved to 12-13-1. Prior, American Heritage beat Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 15-0, and Pompano Beach (15-7) beat Jensen Beach 13-4.

District 16-3A Championship: Somerset Academy-Silver Palms 6, Westminster Christian 2: The second seed Stallions (19-4) scored three in the third and two in the fourth to beat top seed Westminster Christian. SA: Ava Stevens 4-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Coral Latshaw 1-2, BB, 2 SB, 2 R; Arlene Sordo 1-2, HR, 2 BB, R, RBI; Taylor Rebhan 1-4, R, RBI; WP Edan Playa 6.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 2 K. WC: Cassandra Martinez 2-3, SB, 2 R; Jules Dyer 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Prior, Somerset Academy beat Keys Gate 9-0 and Somsert Academy-South Homestead 18-0, and the Warriors (16-6) beat Gulliver Prep 10-1.

The district champion SLAM softball team. Photo Courtesy SLAM Softball

District 15-3A Championship: SLAM 14, Mater Lakes Academy 4: Katherine Veloso 3-3, 3 SB, Sac, 3 R, 2 RBI; Mariana Gongora 3-3, 2B, SB, 2 R; Isabella Zayas 1-3, 2 RBI; Gala Marquez Castillo 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Itandehui Chapero 2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K.

SLAM improved to 19-6. Prior, SLAM beat Monsignor Pace 15-0, and the Bears (5-15) beat LaSalle 16-6.

The district champion Coral Springs Charter softball team. Photo Courtesy CSC Softball

District 14-3A Championship: Coral Springs Charter 15, Calvary Christian 0 (3 inn.): WP Sophia Bertorelli 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K; Brianna Godfrey 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 B, 3K; Stina Dagostino 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Heather Robertson 2-3, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI; Sophia Bertorelli 2-2, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Stephanie Basso 1-2, HR, R, 2 RBI.

The Panthers improved to 20-3. Prior, CSC beat Cardinal Gibbons 15-0, and Calvary Christian (10-7) beat Chaminade-Madonna 4-1.

District 16-2A Championship: Florida Christian 7, Palmer Trinity 0: FC: Fia Zelenka 3-3, 2B, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Mikaela King 3-3, 2B, 3B, R, RBI; Samantha Zelenka 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI; WP Fia Zelenka 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 6 K. PT: Callie Crews 1-2; Emily Cerda 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 6 K.

The Patriots improved to 16-7. Prior, Florida Christian beat Colonial Christian 15-0, and Palmer Trinity (14-9) beat Marathon 15-0.

District 15-2A Championship: Westminster Academy 17, Miami Country Day 0: Dianna Montidoro 3-3, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kyleigh Hope 3-3, 2 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; WP Ana Salvino 3-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Kamryn Casey 2-2, 2B, SB, 3 R, RBI; Olivia Holland 2-3, 2 R.

The Lions improved to 16-9. Prior, Westminster Academy beat Highlands Christian 15-0, and the Spartans (12-7) beat Boca Raton Christian 5-3.

Region quarterfinals are Wednesday (4A, 3A, 2A) and Thursday (7A, 6A, 5A).

Region Finals

Girls’ flag football

The unbeaten Western girls’ flag football team defeated Miami High 26-13 to win a 2A region title and advance to the state semifinal later this week where they will play Orange Park-Fleming Island (16-1).

WST: QB Sydney Ford 13-20, 283 yds, 2 TD, 4 rushes 21 yds, TD, 7 flag pulls, Def Int; Tamara Elliott 1-2, 8 yds, TD, 1 catch, 1 yds; Lauren Holschauer 3 catches, 44 yds, 2 TD; Nandi Ramsessar 2 catches, 105 yds, TD; Sydney Brennan 5 catches, 39 yds, 10 flag pulls; Victoria McBride 3 catches, 83 yds, 3 flag pulls; Lian Scott 4 flag pulls, 1 sack; Keylee Allen 3 flag pulls, Def Int.

The Wildcats are 17-0. The Stingarees finished the season 15-2.

In 1A, Edison won a region title, beating Somerset Academy-Silver Palms 19-0. Leading 7-0 at halftime, the Red Raiders scored once in the third and one more in the fourth, while the defense recorded a shutout.

EDI: QB Lonesha Howell 23-32, 216 yds, 2 TD, 12 rushes, 75 yds, TD, 3 flag pulls; Felicia Wright 3 catches, 38 yds, 2 TD, 2 punts, 75 yds; Alexandra Harris 7 catches, 58 yds, 2 rushes, 17 yds, 7 flag pulls, 1 punt ret, 17 yds; Shamese Lee 5 catches, 41 yds, 3 flag pulls; Joann Gilmore 4 catches, 47 yds, 12 flag pulls, 6 sacks; Shanell Norris 4 catches, 32 yds, 4 flag pulls, Def Int; Sarly Joseph 8 flag pulls, 4 sacks; Camile Canidate 6 flag pulls, Def Int.

The Red Raiders (14-1) will play Fort Walton Beach-Choctawhatchee (14-2) in a state semifinal.

Region Finals

Track & field

Belen Jesuit’s boys and Miami Northwestern’s girls secured track & field team championships in Region 4-3A.

Adam Magoulas led Belen with his victories in the 1600 and 3200, while Northwestern was led by Paris Baker, a champion in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and Aaliyah Butler, who won the 200 and 400.

Team scores - Girls: 1. Northwestern 144.5; 2. Rockledge 108; 3. Southridge 93; 4. Dillard 86.5; 5. St. Thomas Aqu 85.

Girls’ individual winners or top South Florida finishers - 3,200 relay: Dillard 9:12.05; 100 hurdles: Paris Baker (NW) 14.41; 100: Alyssa Jones (SR) 11.76; 1600: 2. Grace Finneran (STA) 5:04.65; 400 relay: Southridge 46.02; 400: Aaliyah Butler (NW) 53.97; 300 hurdles: Paris Baker (NW) 43.36; 800: Samantha Kavanagh (NW) 2:08.70; 200: Aaliyah Butler (NW) 23.67; 3200: 3. Christiana Coleman (Dil) 11:14.94; 1,600 relay: Northwestern 3:45.29; Long jump: Alyssa Jones (SR) 6.32m; Triple jump: 2. Shakynah Tresvant (NW) 11.37; High jump: Alyssa Jones (SR) 1.62; Pole vault: Sydney Nicholson (AM) 3.60; Shot put: Jade Shakir (DIL) 12.76; Discus: Lauren Thomas (STA) 40.99; Javelin: 2. Janist Daniel (NW) 31.05.

Team scores - Boys: 1. Belen 108; 2. Northwestern 100; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 82.5; 4. Dillard 79.5.

Boys’ individual winners or top South Florida finishers - 3,200 relay: St. Thomas Aquinas 7:59.57; 110 hurdles: Jameli Thomas (NE) 14.27; 100: Jamari Sharpe (NW) 10.68; 200 ambulatory: Marquis Jones (NW) 32.80; 1600: Adam Magoulas (Bel) 4:25.99; 400 relay: Northwestern 41.02; 800 ambulatory: Marquis Jones (NW) 2:55.35; 400: King Mack (STA) 46.25; 300 hurdles: Jameli Thomas (NE) 38.21; 800: Jaccarri Shakes (DIL) 1:53.91; 200: Mekhi Gammons (HML) 21.03; 3200: Adam Magoulas (Bel) 9:31.57; 1,600 relay: Northwestern 3:13.06; Long jump: Kyvon Tatham (PPC) 7.45m; Triple jump: Kyvon Tatham (PPC) 14.40; High jump: Ethan Augustin (NW) 1.88; Pole vault: Nicolas Souto (Bel) 4.35; Shot put: Armondo Blount (DIL) 16.67; Discus: 2. Ian Johnson (Bel) 45.25; Javelin: Kevin Alpizar (Bel) 49.73.

New athletic directors, coaches

