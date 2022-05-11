Baseball: Look out for Lindsay Lane

When the high school baseball playoffs get down to the semifinals each year, the team names from north Alabama have a certain similarity to them: Hartselle, Decatur Heritage, Mars Hill, Madison Academy, Russellville and Hazel Green. All are still out there chasing a state championship.

But this year there’s a new name hanging around to the end. It’s Lindsay Lane Christian in Athens.

In only its fourth year to compete in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the Lions are four wins away from a Class 1A state championship.

“We’re so excited and so proud of what our young men have accomplished,” Lindsay Lane coach Charles Morrison said. “We feel like we have a real chance to bring a state championship back to Athens.”

Lindsay Lane (26-6) hosts Donoho (21-5) on Thursday at 2 p.m. It will be a rematch from the second round last season that saw Lindsay Lane lose in three games at Donoho.

“It’s a huge deal for our program to be in the semifinals and to play it on our home field,” Morrison said. “The opportunity to play the team that knocked us out last year makes it even better.”

Even though Lindsay Lane baseball is a new product, the team hasn’t lacked for recognition. The Lions have been ranked high all season in the Alabama Sports Writers Association state rankings and finished the regular season at No. 5.

Defending state champion Bayshore Christian finished at No. 1, with Donoho at No. 4 and Sweet Water at No. 10.

Lindsay Lane has swept through the playoffs in dominating fashion. No opponent has scored more than three runs in any of the six games. The Lions have not scored less than eight runs in a playoff game. The wins came over Meek, 31-0 and 17-1, Ragland, 8-3 and 8-3, and Appalachian, 10-2 and 10-3.

Morrison is in his fifth season leading the Lions. When he’s not coaching baseball, he’s a district manager for Alfa. He started the program with a bunch of young players who have developed their skills and taken advantage of the playing opportunities to give Lindsay Lane a talented and experienced state championship contender.

“Every day and every game is an opportunity to get better,” Morrison said. “It’s the same way with every season. After losing to Donoho, we had to decide how we could get better.

“One way to get better this season was to improve our hitting. We’ve taken a lot more swings this season from more tee work to more batting practice. It’s paid off. Last year we hit around .290 as a team. This year we’re up to .370 as a team. All nine starters hit over .300.”

Senior catcher Sam Hogue is hitting .462 with 12 doubles, three triples and four home runs. He has signed to play at Wallace State.

“Sam is valuable because of what he does as catcher,” Morrison said. “He’s got a great arm and can take away the running game from our opponent. That’s big in 1A baseball.”

Senior third baseman Micah Perkins, who has signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery, comes in at .422 with 11 doubles and three home runs. Junior second baseman Seth Mitchell is hitting .413.

The outfield group of Max Morrison, Alex Cook and Mason Burns is each hitting over .350. Morrison leads the group with nine doubles, one triple and 21 stolen bases.

“We’re as comfortable with our 7-8-9 hitters as we are with our 1-2-3 hitters,” Morrison said. “We feel like we can score runs anywhere in our lineup.”

Of course pitching is a huge key to winning any championship. Lindsay Lane is loaded in that area, too. Junior lefty Ray Anderson leads the Lions with a 10-1 record and 106 strikeouts in 65 innings. Perkins is 7-3 with 78 strikeouts in 56 innings.

In the quarterfinal series with Appalachian, Anderson started the first game, struck out eight, gave up five hits and no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in the 10-2 win.

Perkins pitched a complete game in the second game with 14 strikeouts in seven innings while giving up two hits and one earned run in the 10-3 win.

Junior Ben Frazier is the No. 3 starter, who has yet to get a start in the playoffs. He’s 5-0 for the season with an ERA of 0.913. Coming out of the bullpen are seniors AJ Davis and Burns.

Lindsay Lane starts four seniors, five juniors and one sophomore.

“Experience is big for our program,” Morrison said. “Our players have played a lot of baseball. That makes a big difference that we hope pays off big over the next few days.”

