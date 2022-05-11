Routt, Our Saviour celebrate those graduating, moving up

It was something you don't see in your typical WIVC baseball game. Quincy Notre Dame hit five home runs over the fence at Alumni Field on Saturday to hand Routt a 12-2 loss in its final regular-season game. QND, a No. 2 seed in the upcoming Class 2A playoffs, scored two runs in the second, five in the third, four in the fourth and one more in the fifth to end the game early. Routt scored single runs in the first and third innings. Ethan Walker started the game and was removed after two innings due to...

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO