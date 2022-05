PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The University of Pikeville announced the agreement to purchase 220 acres of land, to one day house all its outdoor athletic facilities. “You can’t really define the opportunity it’s going to have for us. In recruiting, just word of mouth people calling and the interest of people saying. ‘This is really exciting’ and we’re really excited about our university in general, but this adds another layer of excitement of where we’re headed and the trajectory of our campus,” said Kelly Wells, UPIKE’s athletic director.

