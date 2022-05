UNITED STATES—Do you like to snack? I think we all do, but the problem with snacking is that it can lead to major weight gain problems if you’re not careful people. We all know you’re told time and time again; that you should have 3 meals a day (breakfast, lunch and dinner) in between those meals you should have a snack. However, let’s be honest, many of us do not eat 3 meals a day. For some, its two meals a day and then we snack throughout. For others, they snack throughout the entire day and then have one big meal rather its breakfast, lunch or dinner.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO