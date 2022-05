The Golden State Warriors have built the NBA’s greatest dynasty over the past decade. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Dubs are almost always in contention for a title. But the jumpstart Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant made things interesting this season. Memphis finished the regular season as the higher ranked team in the West and one can only wonder what may have transpired in the Western Conference Semifinals had Ja Morant stayed healthy.

