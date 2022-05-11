Locals in College Notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

By Tim Hayes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech’s Gavin Cross continues to rise to the occasion time and time again. The former Tennessee High star connected for a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of an eventual 3-2 victory over Villanova on Sunday and the soon-to-be first-round pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft is...

THS boys travel to Grainger Tuesday in 1-2A soccer

One more win and the Tennessee High boys soccer team can do something it hasn’t done in 22 years. Two more wins at the right time and the Vikings will make school history. “Win on Tuesday and we are good for regional championship and substate,” Tennessee High boys soccer coach Andrew Snyder said. “Lose, and obviously we are done.”
SOCCER
TSSAA Regional Matchups

Region 1-3A Grainger (17-17) at Sullivan East (22-7), 6 p.m. The Skinny: Sullivan East is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2010 and the Patriots are seeking their first regional tourney win since 2003. … “It feels good to be in the region,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “Not necessarily because we have come close so many times over the years, but because this group has worked hard and done everything we asked and they have been rewarded with a successful season.” … Breuninger’s squad has hit its stride at the right time and the Patriots showcased their balanced attack in winning the District 1-3A Tournament. Corbin Dickenson was tournament MVP. … Tyson Mitchell is 7-2 on the mound this season for East and Grainger has a bonafide ace of its own …
BASEBALL
King's Trueba will play in NCAA Division II golf championships

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Samuel Trueba grew up as a golf fanatic, even hanging out and playing a few rounds with Seve Ballesteros, a five-time major winner from Spain, who died in 2011 at age 54. “I am from the same home town as him,” said the 20-year-old Trueba, who...
BRISTOL, TN
LOCAL BRIEFS: Softball season ends for King

A historic season came to an end for the King University softball team on Friday when the Tornado dropped a 5-4 decision to top-seeded Anderson in the NCAA Southeast Regional in South Carolina. King, which defeated Francis Marion 5-1 to stay alive in the double-elimination event, couldn’t overcome a three-run...
KING, NC
History with Hayes: Mike Dockery

John Kuczko sat in the coaches’ office at Abingdon High School one afternoon, busily making sure things were in order and taking care of some last-minute details with the 1987 baseball season beginning in two days. The trajectory of that season changed in a major way that day when...
ABINGDON, VA
Allison hurls Wise Central past Gate City

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – As the high school softball season enters crunch time, Wise County Central senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison is on top of her game and has helped the Warriors ascend to the top of the Mountain 7 District. “Bayleigh’s focused, hitting her spots and doing what...
GATE CITY, VA
Abingdon girls take soccer win

Abingdon secured home field advantage for the Mountain 7 District tournament next week with a 2-1 win over Union in girls soccer on Saturday. Jenny Copeland and Megan Kidd scored for Abingdon (12-4-1) and Mary Hitch had an assist for the Falcons. Emma Hemphill had the lone goal for Union.
ABINGDON, VA
Prep Roundup for May 12

Seth Buchanan struck out 11 in spinning a five-inning no-hitter as the Lebanon Pioneers blanked Chilhowie, 10-0, and wrapped up the Hogoheegee District regular-season baseball championship on Thursday. Jacob Crabtree went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs to lead Lebanon (14-3, 9-0) at the plate. Chilhowie (7-11, 4-4) was held...
ABINGDON, VA
Berry leads VHS past Marion, 6-1

MARION, Va. – It’s been a week to remember for Isaac Berry. The adventure began on Monday afternoon when the senior pitcher for the Virginia High Bearcats announced he will be going to Radford University to play baseball. On Tuesday, Berry starred on the mound and at the...
MARION, VA
Phillips hurls Lebanon past Honaker, 10-0

LEBANON, Va. – The goal remains the same for the defending Class 2 state champion Lebanon Pioneers. “We are ready to try and do it again,” Lebanon junior Seth Buchanan said. “You always want to make another run at it.”. Don’t count them out. Lebanon received one-hit...
LEBANON, VA
Ron Necciai's 27-K masterpiece in Bristol occurred on this date 70 years ago

Seventy years ago today, Bristol was the center of the professional baseball world. Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins became the first – and still the only – pitcher to notch 27 strikeouts in a nine-inning pro game on May 13, 1952 as he achieved the feat in a 7-0 Appalachian League win over the Welch Miners from West Virginia at Shaw Stadium.
BRISTOL, TN
Our View | Half a million dollars and counting

The Bristol Tennessee City Council has spent almost a half million dollars on its legal crusade against the Bristol, Virginia landfill, and they aren’t done yet. How much is City Council willing to spend on this legal fight? One million? Two million? Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said council was “just waiting until everything is finished.” That could be years.
BRISTOL, TN
State agencies try to sort out scope of Youngkin's telework policy

Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued last week. But within the behavioral health and developmental services agency, it’s not clear to staff whether the...
VIRGINIA STATE
University: Drug search intimidated Black athletes

The president of a historically Black college says sheriff's deputies in Georgia intimidated and humiliated the school women's lacrosse team when officers pulled over the athletes' bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said the chartered bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation, but then deputies with drug-sniffing dogs began searching the students' bags and belongings. Liberty County Sheriff William Bowen says his office is reviewing the stop. The sheriff, who is Black, said his department doesn't practice racial profiling.
GEORGIA STATE
BHC 05142022 CWM Caroline Hawthorne-NETHERLAND

» What & Who: Celebration Women’s Ministry presents Caroline Hawthorne. » When: Saturday, May 21 — light breakfast at 9:30 a.m., program follows at 10 a.m. » Where: Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1320 Mary St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free. » Info...
BRISTOL, VA
The mystery of the secret Virginia air board document

State officials are refusing to release a document that purportedly undercuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desire to remove Virginia from a greenhouse gas reduction program. Youngkin wants the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board to consider an emergency regulation that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state program in which energy producers charge their customers to cover the costs of reducing pollution.
VIRGINIA STATE
Appalachian Trail hikers converge in Damascus for annual Trail Days

DAMASCUS, Va. — Damascus loves its hikers, and no event displays that affinity more than the weekend of Trail Days. Hikers came from all over to unite in Damascus this weekend for the 35th annual Appalachian Trail Days Festival held in the heart of Trail Town, USA. On Saturday,...
DAMASCUS, VA
Virginia woman charged in Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

A Collinsville woman has been charged with joining the riots at the U.S. Capitol, where federal authorities say she was photographed wearing a shirt that stated: “Yes, I’m a Trump girl.”. Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 44, was arrested Wednesday in Lynchburg. She appeared before a magistrate judge in Roanoke...
VIRGINIA STATE
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he shot 11...
BUFFALO, NY
PLAYL | Don’t forget to watch where you’re going

A few years ago we gave our oldest grandson a Christmas present. We always give all of our children and grands gifts at Christmas. We thought this particular gift was appropriate and would provide hours of entertainment and enjoyment. We watched him play with it in the school parking lot across the street from our house on Christmas day and thought we had purchased an item for the occasion that was “just right.” We warned Allen that his toy was an outdoors toy, NOT an inside toy. We assumed everything was good.
TECHNOLOGY

