ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Takes loss Saturday

Munoz (1-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing an earned run on two hits and recording two strikeouts over one inning. Munoz threw an impressive 15 of 17 pitches for strikes, but he still took the loss thanks to allowing a go-ahead home run to Patrick Mazeika. The hard-throwing right-hander has now allowed an earned run in three of his last five appearances, pushing his ERA and WHIP to 4.22 and 1.50, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Suffers torn ACL

Green was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. There wasn't much optimism regarding Green's injury after it happened during Game 6, so the diagnosis isn't too surprising. The soon-to-be 35-year-old is under contract next season for $10 million, but it's possible he'll be unable to play given that the recovery time for ACL tears can be up to 12 months. Philadelphia will likely have to find a replacement for the veteran in free agency unless Matisse Thybulle and/or Furkan Korkmaz see expanded roles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Placed on paternity list

Suter was placed on the paternity list Friday. Suter has pitched in three of the Brewers' last four games, and he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings. The southpaw will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days following the birth of his child, while Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to provide additional bullpen depth in Suter's absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Nearing rehab assignment

Votto (illness) could be a few days away from a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, but he's close to returning to game action. The 38-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to the season, so he'll attempt to find his timing at the plate once he ultimately joins a minor-league affiliate. Bell previously indicated that the Reds' road trip in Toronto next weekend is a potential target for Votto to rejoin the major-league club.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: On bench for afternoon game

Trout will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader in Oakland, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Trout has produced excellent numbers as usual thus far this season, hitting .323/.446/.697 with nine homers in 29 games. The Angels won't ask him to play twice in one day, so he'll hit the bench here before presumably returning to the lineup for the nightcap.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols makes first career appearance as pitcher; Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright make history

Sunday night was a showcase for the elder statesmen for the Cardinals. They won 15-6 and, believe it or not, it wasn't that close until the very end (we'll get to that). Adam Wainwright started on the mound with Yadier Molina behind the plate for the Cardinals, a combination that is now the most prolific in major-league history, from a certain point of view. That is to say, the duo has now been the Cardinals battery for 203 wins. That's breaks the previous MLB record, which was held for a long time by Warren Spahn and Del Crandall. They combined for 202 wins for the Braves from 1949-63.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy