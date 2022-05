Steve McCloskey, Borough Council member, describes in our interview the extensions and phases planned to the existing hike and bike trail that currently starts behind the Mansfield Plaza. He shares that the new addition to the trail will be ¼ mile long, and run from Extension Street to North Main Street along the Corey Creek Conduit. The major goals of the project are to increase safety for trail users, provide additional recreational opportunities, and to spur economic development.

