Los Angeles, CA

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Secures win in Game 5

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Quick allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5. Quick allowed...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Suffers torn ACL

Green was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. There wasn't much optimism regarding Green's injury after it happened during Game 6, so the diagnosis isn't too surprising. The soon-to-be 35-year-old is under contract next season for $10 million, but it's possible he'll be unable to play given that the recovery time for ACL tears can be up to 12 months. Philadelphia will likely have to find a replacement for the veteran in free agency unless Matisse Thybulle and/or Furkan Korkmaz see expanded roles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Adrian Kempe
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

USFL Week 5 scores, takeaways: Pittsburgh Maulers get first win with walk-off TD, Birmingham Stallions go 5-0

Week 5 in the USFL was a fun one. On Friday night, the preseason favorite Tampa Bay Bandits surged above .500 with a win over the Michigan Panthers. On Saturday, two of the league's top quarterbacks in New Jersey's De'Andre Johnson and New Orleans' Kyle Sloter were on display. Johnson's two first half touchdown runs and 252 all-purpose yards keyed the Generals to their fourth straight win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Serving as designated hitter

Smith (pectoral) will bat cleanup and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Smith hit the bench Friday due to a minor pectoral issue, with reports at the time indicating that he'd return as the designated hitter Saturday. That's indeed the case, with Austin Barnes set for another start behind the plate, but Smith is reportedly already penciled in as the catcher for the Dodgers' next three games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resting in afternoon game

Rendon will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels won't ask all their veterans to play 18 innings in one day. Tyler Wade starts at third base in the afternoon contest, but Rendon will likely return for the nightcap.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Recalled prior to start

Diaz was recalled by the Angels as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics. Diaz is starting Saturday's matinee against Oakland, and he'll officially be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Although he's serving as an extra man Saturday, a strong performance should put him in the mix to serve as the Angels' sixth starter going forward. However, he faces strong competition for the rotation spot after Chase Silseth allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four in six scoreless frames against the Athletics on Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Nearing rehab assignment

Votto (illness) could be a few days away from a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, but he's close to returning to game action. The 38-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to the season, so he'll attempt to find his timing at the plate once he ultimately joins a minor-league affiliate. Bell previously indicated that the Reds' road trip in Toronto next weekend is a potential target for Votto to rejoin the major-league club.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup

Nola isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Nola went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's series opener, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Game 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

Well, Game 5 certainly didn't work out as the Golden State Warriors had hoped. With an opportunity to close out the series against a Memphis Grizzlies team missing its best player in Ja Morant, the Warriors got completely dominated and ultimately ended up on the wrong side of one of the biggest routs in recent postseason memory. They lost the game by a final score of 134-95. Even with the loss, the Warriors still lead the series 3-2, and they'll have another opportunity to close it out in Game 6 on Friday night. In order to do that, though, they'll have to play a whole lot better than they did in Game 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Bears' Jesper Horsted: Reverts to PUP list

Horsted (undisclosed) reverted to the reserve/PUP list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Horsted was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The nature of his injury still isn't clear.
CHICAGO, IL

