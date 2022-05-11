Blues' Scott Perunovich: Assists in back-to-back games

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO