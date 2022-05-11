Robbie Ray fans 10 as Mariners edge Phillies

Robbie Ray struck out a season-high 10 over 5 2/3 innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in an interleague game Tuesday night.

Ray (3-3) limited Philadelphia to two runs on two hits and two walks.

Despite allowing a solo shot to Jean Segura in the ninth, Paul Sewald earned his first save of the year as the Mariners won for just the third time in their past 14 games.

Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins also homered, but the Phillies took their sixth loss in eight games.

The teams will play the rubber game of three-game series on Wednesday.

The Mariners, who were shut out Monday for the fifth time this season, scored in each of the first two innings against Aaron Nola (1-4).

Adam Frazier led off the bottom of the first with a single and Ty France doubled. With one out, Eugenio Suarez grounded a run-scoring single to right, and rookie Julio Rodriguez reached on an infield single with two outs, bringing home the second run.

In the second, Luis Torrens hit a one-out infield single and took second on Nola’s throwing error. Frazier hit a ball to second baseman Segura, who made a diving stop. Segura’s throw from the seat of his pants nearly pulled first baseman Hoskins off the bag. The ball got knocked out of Hoskins’ glove as Frazier ran past and it rolled several feet down the right field line, allowing Torrens to score.

Hoskins was charged with an error and Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected by third base umpire Bill Miller for arguing that the play should have been reviewable.

Philadelphia didn’t get its first hit off Ray until the fifth, when Castellanos led off by lifting an 0-2 slider just over the left field wall to make it 3-1. The Phillies added another run in the inning as Segura walked, took second on a flyout and scored thanks to two wild pitches.

The only other hit Ray allowed was a double down the right field line by Bryce Harper with two outs in the sixth. That at-bat ended Ray’s night.

The Mariners tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded, Brad Hand hit France with a pitch, and J.P. Crawford added a sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-2.

Hoskins homered off Erik Swanson in the seventh, just out of the reach of leaping left fielder Jesse Winker.

