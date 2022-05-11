Elon Musk says Twitter's HQ in San Francisco creates "strong left bias" on platform

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - The very home where Facebook was created has been listed in Silicon Valley for $5.3 million. Mark Zuckerberg's blue house was constructed back in 1998 and is made up of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with bay windows and a balcony, and an entertainment room. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and breakfast nook, according to the listing.
A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
We asked our Facebook and Twitter communities what bar or restaurant has the best Bloody Mary in town. We certainly weren't prepared for the response we received (49 different places were recommended!). San Francisco is definitely a Bloody Mary town (among other things.) If someone tells you differently, they have not tried one here yet. Having a Bloody Mary (or several) in San Francisco should be on everyone's bucket list.
Here in the Bay we’re lucky to have countless culinary crazes at our fingertips, from Korean corn dogs to the nation’s first fruit latte . The internet has been obsessed with these gorgeous fluffy Japanese soufflé pancakes for a while now, and this is your cue to give them a try!
Maya Angelou’s iconic poem “When Great Trees Fall” is a reminder of the impact that a person has on the lives of others during their lifetime. Rev. Dr. Gillette O. James, pastor emeritus, Beth Eden Baptist Church was called from labor to reward on April 20, 2022, leaving a huge void in the Bay Area after serving for 46 years as senior pastor. He was an honored senior statesman and distinguished iconic figure.
Local wastewater data indicate COVID-19 infections may have doubled in the last two weeks, as new variant “sublineages” are finding ever-new ways to evade the antibodies. It’s getting more and more difficult to keep track of how many new different COVID-19 variants are popping up these days. We thought things were bad when the coronavirus started spawning new Greek alphabet letters like Delta and Omicron. Now the variants are splitting off into different and identifiable subvariants of Omicron like BA.2, and then from there “sublineages” like BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.13, like they were the names of the umpteenth different iOS updates that are being forced onto your phone every couple of weeks.
Here's something some people probably don't know. There's a tunnel that goes under the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza and a video showing that discovery has gone viral. Mingwei Samuel, a Bay Area software engineer recently posted about the discovery on his TikTok page, which the video now has nearly 300k views on the social media app.
The fix to Millennium Tower's tilting and sinking has a new snag: a shoring wall that could slow or totally prevent further sinking on the eastern side of the building that is needed to right the tower. The 90-foot-high, three-foot-wide, underground concrete wall separates the foundation from a next-door parking garage, and at least one expert believes that when the opposite side of the tower is shored up, this wall will prevent the leveling out that engineers are hoping for. [NBC Bay Area]
How could I possibly explain in 750 words what our little home on 2483 Hearst Ave. means to me?. The office smells like ink. The couches are worn. It’s littered with pieces of paper — a front page with a typo in the headline from 1949, scribbles staffers sketched on lined paper, hundreds of infamous wall quotes commemorating embarrassing words we uttered.
SAN FRANCISCO - A long stretch of San Francisco’s Market Street was filled with abortion rights demonstrators Saturday afternoon. It was part of a nationwide effort to protest the Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal in the US.
For those looking for something a little different in San Francisco, here are four unique places to eat at that offer plenty of atmosphere, from the funky to the fantastic. Tonga Room (950 Mason St.) A Polynesian classic, this iconic San Francisco location in the Fairmont Hotel has been pouring...
The moon will turn a coppery red on Sunday night during a rare total eclipse, but San Diegans will get just a short peek at the spectacle. Earth’s neighbor will be just barely over the horizon and still in twilight when total eclipse begins at 8:29 p.m. Pacific time. If you have a good view of the western horizon, you’ll see the blood red color until 9:53 p.m., after which it will fade.
When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
On Thursday, May 12, a federal judge found a disabled plaintiff’s testimony was “not credible” and tossed out a case brought against Alhambra Irish House, a Redwood City restaurant. CBS reports the decision to dismiss Brian Whitaker, “a prolific ADA plaintiff” represented by San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP, is important because Whitaker has thousands of other open cases against restaurants throughout California with similar allegations to those found in this suit.
