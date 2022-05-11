ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for beating dog to death in Cutler, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 5 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after witnesses saw him beat a small dog to death at a home in Cutler, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, deputies were called out to a home near George Road and 2nd Drive for a report of animal abuse.

When deputies arrived, they say witnesses told them 25-year-old Joshua Moody had beaten and killed a dog. Officials say Moody had already run away from the home by the time deputies got there.

Hours later, deputies went back out to the home after receiving a tip that Moody had returned.

After finding Moody at the home, deputies say he tried to run away from them, leading to a chase.

Deputies were able to catch up to Moody and place him under arrest.

Moody was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Facility on charges of cruelty to an animal resulting in death and resisting arrest.

