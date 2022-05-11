Man arrested for beating dog to death in Cutler, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after witnesses saw him beat a small dog to death at a home in Cutler, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday afternoon, deputies were called out to a home near George Road and 2nd Drive for a report of animal abuse.
When deputies arrived, they say witnesses told them 25-year-old Joshua Moody had beaten and killed a dog. Officials say Moody had already run away from the home by the time deputies got there.
Hours later, deputies went back out to the home after receiving a tip that Moody had returned.
After finding Moody at the home, deputies say he tried to run away from them, leading to a chase.
Deputies were able to catch up to Moody and place him under arrest.
Moody was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Facility on charges of cruelty to an animal resulting in death and resisting arrest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 1