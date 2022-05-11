ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

Highlights: Billings West Softball Stays Ahead of Belgrade

By Alex Eschelman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA back and forth battle in the first half later turned...

Billings West sweeps Billings Skyview in softball doubleheader

BILLINGS- Billings West picked up two more key wins over crosstown foe Billings Skyview in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Lady Bears topped the Falcons in a high scoring game one 11-8. Mya Boos led West with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored. Billings West scored in every inning but the first.
BILLINGS, MT
Where are they now, Helena Capital's Elena Carter

Montana State University trackster Elena Carter collected three gold medals and a silver at the Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field meet in Pocatello, while leading the Lady Bobcats to the conference runner-up trophy. Carter broke two school records and was part of another (based on web site stats at...
HELENA, MT
MSUB's Forrest Cross wins discus title at GNAC Championships

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – In a memorable day for the Montana State University Billings track and field team, redshirt junior thrower Forrest Cross won the discus, Bradley Graves broke his own 110-meter high hurdle record, plus Kailee Stoppel and Carson Jessop earned All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors in the steeplechase on the first day of the GNAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Carroll's Jovan Sljivancanin to pursue professional basketball overseas

HELENA — If there was a Mt. Rushmore for Carroll College men’s basketball players, a strong case could be made for Jovan Sljivancanin’s inclusion. After a four-year career that included three All-Conference and All-America selections, Frontier Conference Player of the Year honors, and nearly 2,000 points scored, Sljivancanin will pursue opportunities to play overseas.
HELENA, MT
Lady Griz assistant Jordan Sullivan to join Utah staff

MISSOULA — Montana Lady Griz assistant coach and former standout player Jordan Sullivan is leaving the program for a job with the University of Utah women's basketball team. The news was announced via a UM Athletics press release Friday morning. “I’m so grateful to have gotten to work at...
MISSOULA, MT
UM's Tanessa Morris repeats as Big Sky women's hammer throw champ; Todd wins men's javelin

MISSOULA — Make it two years as a Grizzly, and two years at the top of the Big Sky Conference women's hammer throw for Tanessa Morris. Morris defended her Big Sky outdoor track and field hammer throw title Friday at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, winning gold with a toss of 196 feet and 10 inches — a week after she broke the UM women's hammer throw record at the Tom Gage Classic.
MISSOULA, MT
New social club with bowling alley opened in Midtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Ponderosa Social Club is a grown-up playground located in Midtown Bozeman that just opened. The new club has a bowling alley, casino, shuffleboard and pool tables, three bars, and a restaurant offering something for everyone. Once 9:30 p.m. rolls around Ponderosa turns into a 21 and...
BOZEMAN, MT
Wisconsin football adds commitment to 2023 class from 4-star Ohio native

The University of Wisconsin doubled its 2023 recruiting class Friday evening, with Jaquez Keyes becoming the latest to commit to coach Paul Chryst and the football program. Keyes announced his decision via social media Friday evening, about 53 minutes after defensive back Justin Taylor tweeted his commitment to UW. Rivals.com...
MADISON, WI
Huntley Project girls, Columbus boys; Reed Point/Rapelje girls, Park City boys win district titles

LAUREL- Check out some of the top highlights from the District 4B and 6C track and field meet on Friday in Laurel. Huntley Project girls won the District 4B crown with 184 points. Columbus finished in second with 90 points, edging Red Lodge who finished with 89. The Columbus boys won the team title with 144 points, just enough to top Huntley Project's 138. Red Lodge boys were third with 123 points.
LAUREL, MT
Carroll College preps in celebration of honoring the class of '22

HELENA, Mont. –Carroll College is gearing up in celebration for its class of 2022 commencement. Last-minute graduation preparations are well underway as the college prepares for the big day to host this year’s class of ‘22 and their families. 228 students are set to walk, including students...
HELENA, MT
Suspect in Utah double homicide that killed a Montana woman identified

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect in a double homicide of two women in Utah has been identified. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says they have identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner’s death. According to the Helena Independent Record, Schulte is...
UTAH STATE
Qingming tomb-sweeping festival celebrates Butte's Chinese heritage

BUTTE, Mont. - Normally, an afternoon spent in the city cemetery wouldn't be a reason for joy. But the Qingming Festival, or tomb-sweeping ceremony, flips that idea on its head, acting as a sort of celebration to honor Chinese ancestors. While it's well known that Butte's Irish heritage is integral...
BUTTE, MT
Military Appreciation Days Downtown Great Fall

[Great Falls, May 14, 2022] The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, in recognition of Armed Forces Day, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in Downtown Great Falls. Active duty, retired military, veterans, guard members and their family members, are encouraged to look for the flyer (example...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lewistown Saturday

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Wolverine Creek Rd. Saturday. Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Wolverine Creek Rd. when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a pedestrian. The driver then re-entered the roadway and overcorrected, causing...
LEWISTOWN, MT
Cold temperatures delay downtown flower baskets

MISSOULA, Mont. - A summertime staple in downtown Missoula is delayed this year because of cold temperatures. The iconic flower baskets are typically hung around downtown the first couple weeks of May, but this week the posts are still empty. The hope is for the baskets to return either this...
MISSOULA, MT
Montanans rally and march downtown Missoula over pending abortion rights bills

MISSOULA, Mont. - A bill that would have protected abortion rights nationwide failed in the Senate earlier this week. Montanans from across the state decided to rally and march on the streets of downtown Missoula, with a starting point at the Missoula County courthouse as they demand action for decisions that lie ahead.
MISSOULA, MT
‘We are invisible, but we are here': Montana Constitution includes mandate to teach about American Indians

"The state recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of American Indians and is committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural integrity." Article X, Section 1, Clause 2, Montana State Constitution, 1972. While likely supported with the best of intentions by the 1972 Constitutional Convention, it...
MONTANA STATE
DPHHS Submits P-EBT Plan for 2021-22 School Year

Press release from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Adam Meier announced today the agency has submitted for federal approval a plan to receive Pandemic Electronic Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for the 2021-22 school year, and thus making Summer 2022 P-EBT a reality.
MONTANA STATE

