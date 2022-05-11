Highlights: Billings West Softball Stays Ahead of Belgrade

LAUREL- Check out some of the top highlights from the District 4B and 6C track and field meet on Friday in Laurel. Huntley Project girls won the District 4B crown with 184 points. Columbus finished in second with 90 points, edging Red Lodge who finished with 89. The Columbus boys won the team title with 144 points, just enough to top Huntley Project's 138. Red Lodge boys were third with 123 points.

