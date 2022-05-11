Highlights: Billings West Softball Stays Ahead of Belgrade

BILLINGS- Billings West picked up two more key wins over crosstown foe Billings Skyview in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Lady Bears topped the Falcons in a high scoring game one 11-8. Mya Boos led West with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored. Billings West scored in every inning but the first.
Montana State University trackster Elena Carter collected three gold medals and a silver at the Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field meet in Pocatello, while leading the Lady Bobcats to the conference runner-up trophy. Carter broke two school records and was part of another (based on web site stats at...
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – In a memorable day for the Montana State University Billings track and field team, redshirt junior thrower Forrest Cross won the discus, Bradley Graves broke his own 110-meter high hurdle record, plus Kailee Stoppel and Carson Jessop earned All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors in the steeplechase on the first day of the GNAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.
HELENA — If there was a Mt. Rushmore for Carroll College men’s basketball players, a strong case could be made for Jovan Sljivancanin’s inclusion. After a four-year career that included three All-Conference and All-America selections, Frontier Conference Player of the Year honors, and nearly 2,000 points scored, Sljivancanin will pursue opportunities to play overseas.
MISSOULA — Montana Lady Griz assistant coach and former standout player Jordan Sullivan is leaving the program for a job with the University of Utah women's basketball team. The news was announced via a UM Athletics press release Friday morning. “I’m so grateful to have gotten to work at...
MISSOULA — Make it two years as a Grizzly, and two years at the top of the Big Sky Conference women's hammer throw for Tanessa Morris. Morris defended her Big Sky outdoor track and field hammer throw title Friday at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, winning gold with a toss of 196 feet and 10 inches — a week after she broke the UM women's hammer throw record at the Tom Gage Classic.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Ponderosa Social Club is a grown-up playground located in Midtown Bozeman that just opened. The new club has a bowling alley, casino, shuffleboard and pool tables, three bars, and a restaurant offering something for everyone. Once 9:30 p.m. rolls around Ponderosa turns into a 21 and...
The University of Wisconsin doubled its 2023 recruiting class Friday evening, with Jaquez Keyes becoming the latest to commit to coach Paul Chryst and the football program. Keyes announced his decision via social media Friday evening, about 53 minutes after defensive back Justin Taylor tweeted his commitment to UW. Rivals.com...
LAUREL- Check out some of the top highlights from the District 4B and 6C track and field meet on Friday in Laurel. Huntley Project girls won the District 4B crown with 184 points. Columbus finished in second with 90 points, edging Red Lodge who finished with 89. The Columbus boys won the team title with 144 points, just enough to top Huntley Project's 138. Red Lodge boys were third with 123 points.
HELENA, Mont. –Carroll College is gearing up in celebration for its class of 2022 commencement. Last-minute graduation preparations are well underway as the college prepares for the big day to host this year’s class of ‘22 and their families. 228 students are set to walk, including students...
HELENA, Mont. - Before you go out recreating as the weather warms up, a free bear awareness class is being offered at Montana WILD at 2668 Broadwater Ave., just off U.S. Highway 12 West near Spring Meadow Lake State Park. The class will be held Wednesday, May 18 from 7:00...
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect in a double homicide of two women in Utah has been identified. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says they have identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner’s death. According to the Helena Independent Record, Schulte is...
BUTTE, Mont. - Normally, an afternoon spent in the city cemetery wouldn't be a reason for joy. But the Qingming Festival, or tomb-sweeping ceremony, flips that idea on its head, acting as a sort of celebration to honor Chinese ancestors. While it's well known that Butte's Irish heritage is integral...
[Great Falls, May 14, 2022] The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, in recognition of Armed Forces Day, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in Downtown Great Falls. Active duty, retired military, veterans, guard members and their family members, are encouraged to look for the flyer (example...
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Wolverine Creek Rd. Saturday. Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Wolverine Creek Rd. when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a pedestrian. The driver then re-entered the roadway and overcorrected, causing...
MISSOULA, Mont. - A summertime staple in downtown Missoula is delayed this year because of cold temperatures. The iconic flower baskets are typically hung around downtown the first couple weeks of May, but this week the posts are still empty. The hope is for the baskets to return either this...
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bill that would have protected abortion rights nationwide failed in the Senate earlier this week. Montanans from across the state decided to rally and march on the streets of downtown Missoula, with a starting point at the Missoula County courthouse as they demand action for decisions that lie ahead.
"The state recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of American Indians and is committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural integrity." Article X, Section 1, Clause 2, Montana State Constitution, 1972. While likely supported with the best of intentions by the 1972 Constitutional Convention, it...
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena community is invited to an open house to discuss the Downtown Helena Multimodal Plan. An open house is being held on May 24 by the City of Helena from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Downtown Helena Inc. offices, located at 330 N. Jackson St.
Press release from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Adam Meier announced today the agency has submitted for federal approval a plan to receive Pandemic Electronic Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for the 2021-22 school year, and thus making Summer 2022 P-EBT a reality.
Comments / 0