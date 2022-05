No telling how many ways we’ve seen people spell our last name. About four out of five times, you just have to let it pass. Usually, it’s not that important. It’s not really important that election officials in a few Arkansas counties have misspelled the first name of Jake Bequette, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate. He thinks it’s a pretty big deal and with the election only days away, he’s suing the state and some county election commissions for proper name recognition. Seriously? No one took this kid aside and said, “Son, you’re trailing badly in the polls to an incumbent, two-term senator from your own party. Make light of this. Tell people, ‘I don’t care what they call me, just so long as they call me “Senator.” You’re not going to win this one. This is the race you use to position yourself for something else down the line. Arkansans don’t vote for sore losers. Get over it.” But, that’s us.

