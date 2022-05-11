ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

It’s time for Congress to ban toxic ‘forever chemicals’ from food packaging

By Guest Contributor
foodsafetynews.com
 2 days ago

OPINION – By Brian Ronholm Director of Food Policy at Consumer Reports, and Liz Hitchcock Director at Safer Chemicals Healthy Families. The next time you order takeout at a favorite restaurant, there is a decent chance it will include a side order of toxic forever chemicals. That's because many popular...

Cheese Recall Issued

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
