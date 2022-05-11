ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Irish food agency welcomes two court decisions

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has welcomed the verdicts of two court cases involving counterfeit alcohol and a firm that continued to trade despite being told to close. The first judgement in Tuam District Court involved the sentencing of three defendants in cases led by the Health...

www.foodsafetynews.com

Comments / 0

CBS Detroit

Whistleblower Told FDA About Baby Formula Plant Months Before Recall

(CNN) – What happened at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Sturgis, Michigan? That’s still the big question after the company recalled three popular brands of powdered infant formula back in February. Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after eating formula made at the plant, and two babies died. Now, there’s new information that a whistleblower complained to the FDA about safety concerns, months before the formula was taken off store shelves. The complaint was sent in October and just released this week. A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records, and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated. The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns — and he was one of a number of people who came forward about safety issues. Abbott says it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation. Though the FDA is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. Having received this complaint in October but didn’t interview the former employee until December and didn’t do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.  
STURGIS, MI
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
Daily Mail

Farmers warn of food crisis because of shortages on top of fears about spiralling prices for beer, chicken, pasta and sausages and that rationing could spread beyond cooking oil

Farmers are warning of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – amid fears rationing could spread beyond cooking oil. Major supermarkets are already limiting how much sunflower oil, which is largely sourced from Ukraine, customers can buy. And other shortages and punishing price rises are...
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
US News and World Report

Abbott Could Restart Infant Formula Production at Michigan Plant in Two Weeks

(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it could restart production of infant formula at its troubled Michigan facility within two weeks. The company in February recalled some baby formulas, including certain Similac products, made at the plant in Sturgis after complaints about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed the products.
STURGIS, MI
Daily Mail

'Open the plant or kids might die': Experts demand FDA reopens Abbott plant to alleviate baby formula crisis - as agency finally waives rules to allow more foreign imports

Food safety experts are demanding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reopen America's biggest baby formula plant as parents across the nation are scrambling to feed their children because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many products off store shelves. The Abbott Laboratories plant in Sturgis, Michigan...
The Associated Press

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as the virus spread rapidly among workers, according to a congressional report released Thursday.
