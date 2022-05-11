ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball big man Bob Lanier has died after a short illness. He was 73. Lanier was one of the NBA’s...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
KEYT

Warriors welcome back coach Steve Kerr from COVID protocols

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr is out of the NBA health and safety protocols and preparing to coach the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after missing the last three games of the semifinal round against Memphis with COVID-19. Kerr said his symptoms were mild with a cough and congestion but his biggest concern was not to get anyone around him sick. He departed less than two hours before tipoff of Game 4 last Monday against the Grizzlies after arriving at Chase Center and testing positive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Thomas, Jones help Sun rout Sparks 77-60 in home opener

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and the Connecticut Sun routed the Los Angeles Sparks 77-60 on Saturday night. Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun (1-1) in their home opener. Dijonai Carrington had 13 points and three steals, and Brionna Jones finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada each scored 12 points for Los Angeles (2-2). The Sun led 26-14 after the first quarter and 49-25 at the half.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Robert RBI hit in 9th, Chisox end Yanks’ 5-game win string

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive in the winning run in the ninth inning and Chicago White Sox edged the Yankees 3-2, stopping New York’s five-game winning streak. The Yankees, with the best record in the majors, had totaled 25 runs in taking the first two games of the series. They rallied for the tying run in the ninth inning, but a baserunning mistake cost them a chance to score more. With one out in the Chicago ninth, Tim Anderson singled and Yoán Moncada walked against Chapman. Robert followed with his big hit, setting off a lively celebration on the field. Moncada homered and Dallas Keuchel threw five shutout innings for the White Sox, who have won eight of 11. New York had won 19 of 22.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#The Detroit Pistons#The Hall Of Fame
KEYT

Wong leads Brewers to 7-3 win over the Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-3. Playing in his 1,000th major league game, Wong also stole two bases for the Brewers, who finished 4-5 on their nine-game trip. Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez also homered to back Brandon Woodruff, who limited Miami to three runs and five hits in his five-inning outing. Woodruff walked two and struck out six. Milwaukee chased Miami starter Elieser Hernández during a four-run fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inside The Celtics

Celtics, Grant Williams, Discuss His Epic Game 7-Performance: 'Let it fly; They're disrespecting you more tonight than earlier in the series'

The Bucks, a team that likes to pack the paint and force opponents to beat them with threes from the wings and above the break, dared Grant Williams and the Celtics' role players to knock down those shots to propel Boston in Game 7. In the beginning, that strategy worked as the Celtics opened the ...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy