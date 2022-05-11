Bruce Anthony Cordray

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We play six games, with two points for a win, and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows:. First place, Richard (“Dick”) Kelly...
Another surge in COVID-19 cases has elevated the Island into the “high risk” category under COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control. From Sunday through Friday of last week, there were 123 positive test results for COVID-19, according to statistics kept by the Island boards of health. The numbers for Saturday will be released later today.
Heard on Main Street: Generally speaking, you aren’t learning much when your lips are moving. If you find meditation helpful, you may want to take advantage of the Island Insight Meditation Community. Their current Zoom invitation is to practice May meditation and dharma conversation next Saturday, May 21, from 10 to noon. For more information, contact islandinsightmv@gmail.com.
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved an updated policy regarding the preservation of historic structures on Thursday evening. The policy, presented to the board by commissioner Fred Hancock, cites Chapter 831 of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Act of 1977 as Amended and “seeks to preserve the Island’s unique historical and cultural values that may be threatened and irreversibly damaged by inappropriate development.”
The West Tisbury zoning board of appeals unanimously approved awarding the special permit the West Tisbury Farmers Market applied for, allowing the market to conduct its operations on the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society fairgrounds instead of at the Grange Hall after objections from the Vineyard Conservation Society and then later gaining approval from the West Tisbury conservation commission.
The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission unanimously approved the FY23 budget at their Thursday meeting, with an estimated $12 million in total revenue and approximately $10 million in operating expenses. According to airport finance controller, Ed Christofono, FY22 was a landmark year for the airport in terms of how much...
