Missing Mountsorrel twin girls, 11, found safe and well

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 15-year-old Maddie Thomas was found in Bristol. Police had been searching for the teenager for more than two weeks after she disappeared from her home in the city.She was found at an address in Bristol on Thursday afternoon, according to Avon and Somerset Police. Three men who were there have been arrested, the force said. Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.”She said the men who had been taken into custody would “soon be questioned by officers” in a statement released on Thursday afternoon. “We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs,” DI Miller said. “We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”More follows....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO