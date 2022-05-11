ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing Mountsorrel twin girls, 11, found safe and well

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo 11-year-old twin girls who went missing from their...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Body found in forest confirmed as missing mother Katie Kenyon

A body found in the search for missing Katie Kenyon has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.Lancashire Constabulary said a post-mortem examination found that head injuries caused her death.Ms Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday April 22, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.Police said officers discovered a body on Friday night in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Ms Kenyon could be.On Sunday afternoon, the force tweeted: “We can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six-year-old twins found after going missing in south London

Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found.The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm.“We’re pleased to confirm that they have now been found,” Lambeth Police said in a statement just after midnight.UPDATE | We're pleased to confirm that twins Emmanuel & Emmanuella, who were #missing from #Lambeth, have now been found. Thank you for the RTs.— Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) May 7, 2022“We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.”A relative who had gone to check on the twins about 7pm found they were no longer in the front garden.Police were alerted and searched the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.Family and a number of local people also assisted with the search. Read More Will rising interest rates cause UK house prices to fall?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Maddie Thomas: Three men arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing girl, 15, found

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 15-year-old Maddie Thomas was found in Bristol. Police had been searching for the teenager for more than two weeks after she disappeared from her home in the city.She was found at an address in Bristol on Thursday afternoon, according to Avon and Somerset Police. Three men who were there have been arrested, the force said. Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.”She said the men who had been taken into custody would “soon be questioned by officers” in a statement released on Thursday afternoon. “We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs,” DI Miller said. “We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”More follows....
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY

