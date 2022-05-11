ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc. Introducing the Best-Quality Roofing Installation and Repair Solutions in Sacramento, CA

By Get News

 5 days ago

Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc. is now providing an extensive selection of durable, energy-efficient roofing solutions for residential and commercial properties in the greater Sacramento area. Cal-Vintage Roofing runs a family-owned and operated business as a leading roofing contractor in Sacramento. They specialize in residential and commercial roofing services to...





Noe Valley CA Luxury Real Estate Agent – Home Buying/Selling Services Launched

San Francisco,United States - May 15, 2022 /PressCable/ — Black Label Real Estate, expert real estate agents based in San Francisco, California, have launched updates to their services online. Also serving Sonoma County, Napa County, and East Bay, the company provides luxury property valuations and sales alongside concierge home improvement services and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA


Carmel IN Root Canal Treatment For Infected Teeth – Dental Procedures Expanded

Carmel, United States - May 16, 2022 /NewsNetwork/ — Most dentists agree, any time that a patient’s original teeth can be repaired and saved, that is a better option than replacing them. With this in mind, Dr. Linderman Dentistry in Carmel, Indiana has launched expanded options to help maintain their patient’s original teeth, including the most up-to-date root canal procedures.
CARMEL, IN


State the art Kitchen Restoration Services by Kitchen Tune-Up

The kitchen is an essential part of the house as it provides a place for friends and family to create memories apart from just cooking. Given the vast nature of the kitchen details, it becomes necessary to get the services of an expert to ensure that everything gets done to perfection to meet the homeowners’ needs.
LOUISVILLE, KY


Are you having mold or cleanup issues? Hero Mold Company of Fayetteville, NC, is just a call away.

Humid conditions and water leaks in homes commonly create breeding grounds for opportunistic mold. Living in places with mold can cause people to become sick, especially people with allergies or asthma are more likely to get irritated in their eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs. Hero mold company strives to help residential homes and commercial businesses in the Fayetteville, NC, area with mold removal services in order to bring back people’s peace of mind.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC


Forest Hill MD Energized Water Therapy | Pain/Emotional Unbalance Healing Update

Forest hill,United States - May 15, 2022 /PressCable/ — According to experts, the world is experiencing major astrological shifts as many planets go in retrograde and conjunct with one another. This has resulted in many energetic rare events such as different types of new and full moons, causing people to feel various emotions and physiological manifestations – including pain. Helping heal the world, one person at a time, Energy Connect announces that all its services have been updated.
FOREST HILL, MD


ARW Home Invests in Inspected.com, a Virtual Inspection Platform Revolutionizing the Service Experience

BOCA RATON, Fla. - May 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) ARW Home, a leading national home warranty provider, today announced its investment in Inspected.com, a Remote Video Inspection software platform, to streamline the home service experience and enhance customer service and satisfaction. Inspected.com, a Plantation-based technology company, enables remote video troubleshooting...
TECHNOLOGY


Elevation Burger Willow Grove Highlights the Health Benefits of Burgers

Elevation Burger Willow Grove is a top-rated fast food restaurant specializing in burgers. In a recent update, the company outlined the health benefits of burgers. Willow Grove, PA – In a website post, elevation Burger Willow Grove, a top-rated fast food restaurant in Willow Grove, has outlined the health benefits of burgers in Willow Grove.
WILLOW GROVE, PA


Julie Ann Otis Shares More Details About the Cost and Time Commitment for Somatic Healing

Medford, MA – In a website update, Julie Ann Otis highlighted the details about the cost and time commitment for somatic healing. Consultations are free and take approximately 20 minutes. This is an opportunity for the somatic therapist in Medford and clients to get to know each other. It is also the time for patients to have their questions answered and see if they’d like to try energy healing and somatic training.
MEDFORD, MA


Darlington, MD Author Publishes Memoir

(PRLeap.com) Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories, a new book by Arthur T. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories is a collection of human-interest stories from a family living on a small farm and engaging in farm activities. It includes humorous, pathetic, philosophical, and interesting descriptions of incidents encountered over the years. Most of these stories have been shared with family, friends, and farmers' market customers through a weekly email message that has proven popular with about 400 recipients. Readers will share vicariously in rural or life experiences that they otherwise may not have access to.
DARLINGTON, MD


Top Digital Marketing Services that Companies Can Use to Grow

The use of the digital space to grow companies has become very popular. Digital marketing is highly effective and has a broad reach. There are several digital marketing services that people can get. Ark Innovative LLC. is a professional digital marketing company based in Honeoye Falls, NY. It has a...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY






FAT DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages FAT Brands Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important May 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW

If you purchased FAT Brands securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the FAT Brands class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3635 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI


Reliable Roofing Company in Braselton, GA

In a recent public service announcement, Georgia Roof, LLC – Braselton Roofing Contractor announced their availability as the go-to roofer in Braselton, GA. Braselton, GA – Georgia Roof, LLC – Braselton Roofing Contractor is a roofing company in Braselton, GA. The company announced their services and some of the top reasons people can rely on them as the roofing company to work within the city. Their main goal is to cater to the roofing needs of the people and offer viable solutions fast.
BRASELTON, GA


Rochester, IN Author Publishes Poetry

(PRLeap.com) All of the Butterflies Died, a new book by Madelyn Conley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. All of the Butterflies Died is about all the emotions you'll experience while suffering a broken heart and offers comfort as you move through the pain, comfort in knowing there is someone out there who knows and understands what you're going through. The author pours these raw feelings, these honest feelings into every single poem, her heart pouring into the blank of the pages. Girls and boys all over the world experience this type of hurt, and they need to feel a sense of security, to understand that they are not alone in their pain.
ROCHESTER, IN


Gospel Recording Artist Win Thompkins Launches a New Soul Music Project

TAMPA, Fla. - May 14, 2022 - PRLog -- Uncle Wins Music Productions announced that veteran recording artist Uncle Win, best known in the gospel industry as "Win Thompkins", has now released a new musical project in the genre of soul. "Music has always been my passion and vehicle for...
TAMPA, FL


Town Council reaches consensus to approve school budget request

The Narragansett Town Council reached a consensus at its May 9 School Budget Work Session to grant the Narragansett School Committee’s request for a 2% increase, which totals $27.6 million for fiscal year 2023. At issue was a possible cut in that request proposed at the May 2 council...
NARRAGANSETT, RI


Walking the beat with cleats

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – South Kingstown Police Officer Bryan Monte remembers attending youth football camps in his hometown of Swansea, Massachusetts, and among those who made a lasting impression on him were the local police officers who helped out the instructors. Their altruism and community service inspired Monte, SKPD’s first Community Resource Officer, to pay it forward.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

