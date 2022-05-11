Police investigating shooing in Trenton

CAMDEN — A young police officer has died in a crash less than two months into his service as a full-time police officer. Daniel Adler, 22, was killed Thursday riding a motorcycle on Route 561, Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen told NJ Advance Media. Adler was sworn in as...
A Burlington City man has been charged with killing a Willingboro man as he sat in a parked SUV on Friday night, authorities said. The arrest of Bryant Williams, 35, was announced on Saturday by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine in a press release.
A woman from Clifton was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 18, was found seated in a motor vehicle on Belle Avenue and Hopper Street with a gunshot wound at around 3:43 a.m. She was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
A Paterson man hanging out in a large group partying on a local street corner was caught with a loaded handgun after he tried to run from detectives, authorities said. Joseph Shoulars, 22, bolted as Detectives John Rikowich, Levis Qirjako, Muhammed Dombayci and Yamil Pimienta approached the noisy crowd, which was drinking and blocking the road with double-parked vehicles at Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A police chief from Burlington County now facing DWI charges in Mercer County was lying down in the road behind his pickup truck, keys and cell phone strewn nearby — as seen in body camera footage from the April arrest. The truck’s driver-side door was...
Six people were arrested on drug-related charges Thursday in Atlantic City, after complaints from residents and business owners on Atlantic Avenue. Police seized 450 wax folds of heroin, more than an ounce of crack cocaine, 11 ounces of marijuana and more than $4,200 in cash believed to be from drug sales.
Detectives have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened in Camden last summer. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 28-year-old Taquan Tingle of Woodlynne has been charged with first-degree murder, along with multiple third-degree weapon-related offenses, for the death of 19-year-old Darnell Farrish, also of Woodlynne. Authorities...
Authorities say a woman was taken to a hospital after she was attacked by a black bear as she walked down a New Jersey road to check her mail. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a farm lane in Lafayette Township. Officials said the 34-year-old woman saw two to three bears and was “involved in a physical encounter with one of them."
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is offering a $20,000 reward for information on a suspect who fatally shot a man in Logan last year. According to authorities, the 38-year-old victim was fatally shot on Sunday, May 30, 2021, around 2:25 a.m. The incident happened on the 1000...
TRENTON – Not even the patron saint of protectors is safe in the capital city, likely victimized by opportunistic scrappers. A bronze statue of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith, that has stood for decades at the intersection of Perry and North Warren streets was recently stolen, Mayor Reed Gusciora said.
HOLMDEL — The pursuit of a stolen car early Friday morning ended with a crash. The incident comes as police have begun taking advantage of a change in policy governing police chases. With the increase in stolen cars, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced on April 29 changes to...
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 40-year-old Willingboro man was shot and killed early Thursday morning while he was sitting in a parked vehicle. According to authorities, City of Burlington police officers on patrol heard gunfire around 3 AM and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate. Upon arrival, "they discovered Dominick Santiago in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
Update: Samuel Cedeno was found at a New York hospital on Sunday, his mother told PIX11 News. IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone […]
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in Atlantic City on Friday. A ShotSpotter alert brought police to the 900 block of Caspian Avenue at about 9:30 a.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officers arrived to find evidence of gunfire in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Absecon Boulevard.
Comments / 0