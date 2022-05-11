University of Arkansas ready for commencement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday and Saturday, the University of Arkansas will be holding commencement for its graduating seniors.

However, this spring’s commencement won’t be like the last.

“There are not going to be any COVID precaution, no mandates, no rules, no requirement,” says John Thomas with the University of Arkansas.

Meaning there will be no capacity limit, no masks required, and no tickets needed to attend any of the ceremonies.

“We feel bad that the previous classes had to go through a condensed commencement. But as far as this year‘s graduates, they had only been on campus for a year, so they’ve seen it all, and they’ve had to go through a lot to get to this point,” says Thomas.

Graduating seniors say it’s something that came just in time.

“We’re super excited, and it’s going be awesome to have all of our families and friends be able to attend,” says senior Emily McRae.

McRae says she’s thankful to be able to walk the stage in front of all her family and friend; she said she’ll also be walking the stage for her sister.

“My sister graduated in 2020, so she did not get to walk across the stage, so I know she’s excited for me to get to, and we will get to share the moment together,” says McRae.

The university says, unlike pre-pandemic commencement, all of the events will take place at either Bud Walton Arena or Barn Hill arena.

For friends or family that won’t be able to attend in person, there will still be a virtual option.

