ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas ready for commencement

By Will Moclair
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlrSS_0fZvvMun00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday and Saturday, the University of Arkansas will be holding commencement for its graduating seniors.

However, this spring’s commencement won’t be like the last.

“There are not going to be any COVID precaution, no mandates, no rules, no requirement,” says John Thomas with the University of Arkansas.

University of Arkansas set for graduation ceremonies

Meaning there will be no capacity limit, no masks required, and no tickets needed to attend any of the ceremonies.

“We feel bad that the previous classes had to go through a condensed commencement. But as far as this year‘s graduates, they had only been on campus for a year, so they’ve seen it all, and they’ve had to go through a lot to get to this point,” says Thomas.

Graduating seniors say it’s something that came just in time.

“We’re super excited, and it’s going be awesome to have all of our families and friends be able to attend,” says senior Emily McRae.

The Year of COVID

McRae says she’s thankful to be able to walk the stage in front of all her family and friend; she said she’ll also be walking the stage for her sister.

“My sister graduated in 2020, so she did not get to walk across the stage, so I know she’s excited for me to get to, and we will get to share the moment together,” says McRae.

The university says, unlike pre-pandemic commencement, all of the events will take place at either Bud Walton Arena or Barn Hill arena.

For friends or family that won’t be able to attend in person, there will still be a virtual option.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

26 Top Things to Do in Arkansas

Arkansas is rich not only in natural resources and scenic beauty – its nickname is the Natural State, after all – but also in history, given its prominent role in the civil rights movement and its extensive Native American history. You can dig for diamonds to take home at Crater of Diamond State Park, enjoy the thermal springs at Hot Springs National Park, hike throughout the Ozark Mountains or learn about the early days of the world's largest retailer, Walmart.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Education
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Arkansas

Arkansas is a state with a rich history and culture, as well as an abundance of natural resources. Situated in the American South, Arkansas was once a part of the territory of Louisiana, and later became its own state in 1836. The state has a complex racial history, as it was home to both Native American tribes and African American slaves.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

University of Arkansas climbs rankings for tech, economic development

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, The University of Arkansas ranks 69th among U.S. research universities for creating knowledge, instilling it in STEM graduates and taking discoveries to the marketplace for economic benefit.   In its report Research to Renewal: Advancing University Tech Transfer, released on May 12 at the Heartland Summit, Heartland Forward measured 166 […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#College#Covid#Bud Walton Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

Body of fallen seaman arrives in Arkansas

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas seaman who was killed during World War II has made his return to the natural state. On Friday, the casket of Seaman 2nd Class, Brady O. Prewitt landed in Hardy, as funeral preparations are underway. Prewitt was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941,...
HARDY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas State Senate race for District 34

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Voters in District 34 have the option of voting for either the mayor of Bella Vista, Peter Christie, or Representative Jim Dotson from the Arkansas House of Representatives, representing District 93.  Both of whom have years worth of political experience. Christie has been the mayor of Bella Vista since 2015, and […]
BELLA VISTA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arvest Bank executive retires after three decades

After three decades working in various leadership roles with Arvest Bank, executive vice president Greg Stanfill retired from the company on May 2. Stanfill went to work for Arvest in 1992 as a branch manager in Lowell and was later president of the bank’s Lowell market until 2012, when he became executive vice president and community executive for Rogers. He retired as regional director of community banks.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy