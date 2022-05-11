ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

EB I-10 back open after crash leads to closure

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3of0_0fZvrmoP00

Update 10:45 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of the I-10 is back open.

We've learned two people were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries.

Original Report - 9:04 p.m.

Authorities have shut down the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Cook Street exit after a crash that led to a vehicle fire.

The crash happened at around 8:50 p.m.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene captured a white vehicle with major damage to its front and a grey pick-up truck on fire on the center median of the highway.

Traffic is being diverted to the Cook St. exit at this time. There is no word on how long the closure could last.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

Stay with News Channe 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post EB I-10 back open after crash leads to closure appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 111 [Indio, CA]

Victim Injured in 2-Car Accident near Clinton Street. Around 12:24 p.m., police responded to the scene in the 81000 block of Highway 111 near Clinton Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics transported one person to a hospital, where fire deputies described her condition as critical.
INDIO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 10 [Redlands, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Hunts Lane. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway, just west of Hunts Lane around 3:16 a.m. As per reports, the driver of a 2017 Ford Mustang was heading east on I-10 at an unknown rate of speed and hit the pedestrian. However, authorities are not sure as to why the pedestrian was standing on the road at the time.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

EB I-10 shut down near Cook St exit after crash and fire

Authorities have shut down the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Cook Street exit after a crash that led to a vehicle fire. The crash happened at around 8:50 p.m. News Channel 3 crew at the scene captured a white vehicle with major damage to its front and a grey pick-up truck on fire The post EB I-10 shut down near Cook St exit after crash and fire appeared first on KESQ.
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Traffic Accident#The News Channel 3
signalscv.com

Two-car collision on Highway 14 results in multiple injuries

A two-vehicle collision left occupants with injuries and one of the vehicles overturned down an embankment Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at approximately 4:11 p.m., according to CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa. Preliminary reports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Three killed in wreck on PCH in Newport Beach

Three people were killed in a violent collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach early Thursday morning. The crash took place at 12:46 a.m. on the PCH, near Newport Boulevard. According to Newport Beach police, a car carrying three people that was traveling east on the PCH hit a curb in the median and then slammed into roadwork construction equipment. The three people in the car, two men and a woman, died on scene. They were not immediately identified. Three roadworkers who were standing nearby when the collision occurred were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said. The PCH was shut down between Superior and Riverside avenues as of 10 a.m. It was expected to remain closed throughout the morning. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

20-year-old Indio resident killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

An investigation continues into a two vehicle crash that led to the death of a 20-year-old Indio resident. The crash happened Thursday at approximately 10:38 a.m. in the area of Lear Avenue and Two Mile Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the Indio resident was driving a Subaru wagon The post 20-year-old Indio resident killed in crash in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Cal Fire on scene of mobile home fire in Thousand Palms

Cal Fire officials responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 8 this morning in Thousand Palms. Upon arrival, fire crews found one mobile home was heavily involved in fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that single structure. Injuries are unknown at this time. Stay with News Channel Three for continued updates. The post Cal Fire on scene of mobile home fire in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on PCH in Torrance

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance in the early morning hours Monday. The collision occurred in the roadway before 1:45 a.m. on the PCH near Calle Mayor. The pedestrian died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified. The circumstances of the collision remain unclear. Torrance police did not confirm if it was a hit-and-run situation. Both sides of the PCH remained closed as of 5 a.m. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area. 
TORRANCE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A head-on collision in Cathedral City left two. men injured, authorities said today. The accident took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 31200 block of. Landau Boulevard. The Cathedral City Police Department said preliminary. evidence indicated that a vehicle traveling north on Landau crossed...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving an overturned semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 near bridge crossing Colorado River.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving an overturned semi truck has been reported along westbound Interstate 40 near bridge crossing Colorado River. The report came in at 1:34 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire District...
NEEDLES, CA
Nationwide Report

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two children, including a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, lost their lives while two others were hurt following a traffic collision in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place on James Road at about 3:43 p.m. According to the investigation reports, a 14-year-old teenager was driving a white two-door Nissan Sedan with three other passengers [...]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies in traffic collision in Colton on May 6

A man died in a traffic collision in Colton on May 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 4:25 p.m., a two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of La Cadena Drive and De Berry Street. The driver of a pick-up, Bert Gallardo Rodriguez, a 58-year-old...
COLTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man dies after being struck by train in Upland

A Rancho Cucamonga man who was riding a bicycle died after being struck by a train in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. On May 11 at 8:53 a.m., officers with the Montclair and Upland police departments responded to the Metrolink railroad crossing on Central Avenue.
UPLAND, CA
onscene.tv

BNSF Caboose And Covered Hopper Derail at Crossing | Tustin

05.10.2022 |10:56 PM | TUSTIN – OCFA and Tustin Police Department responded for a train derailment. When they arrived they found multiple BNSF cars off the tracks. None of the cars toppled over but they did leave the track. Crews are en route with cranes and machinery to get...
TUSTIN, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Temple Avenue [Camarillo, CA]

CAMARILLO, CA (May 11, 2022) – A pedestrian crash on Temple Avenue claimed the life of one person Friday afternoon, police said. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Los Posas and Temple Avenue. Eventually, medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported one victim...
CAMARILLO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy