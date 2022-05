A mortgage is a type of loan consumers use to purchase a house and agree to repay in small, equal, fixed monthly amounts over a certain time span, or term. For many homebuyers, the mortgage process is an essential part of the homeownership experience, though it can be a lot to wrap your head around if you're going through it for the first time. Here's a look at everything you need to know about mortgages, how they work and what your monthly payment actually covers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO